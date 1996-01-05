Cytoskeletal Mechanisms During Animal Development, Volume 31

Nonchordates. Cytoskeletal Mechanisms in Nonchordate Development:

W.R. Eckberg and W.A. Anderson, Cytoskeleton, Cellular Signals, and Cytoplasmic Localization in Chaetopterus Embryos.

E. Houliston, D. Carre, P. Chang, and C. Sardet, Cytoskeleton and Ctenophore Development.

K.A. Suprenant and M.A. Foltz Daggett, Sea Urchin Microtubules.

E.M. Bonder and D.J. Fishkind, Actin-Membrane Cytoskeletal Dynamics in Early Sea Urchin Development.

N.J. Pokrywka, RNA Localization and the Cytoskeleton in Drosophila Oocytes.

K.G. Miller, Role of the Actin Cytoskeleton in Early Drosophila Development.

T. Shimizu, Role of the Cytoskeleton in the Generation of Spatial Patternsin Tubifex Eggs.

Chordates: Cytoskeletal Mechanisms in Chordate Development:

W. Jeffery, Development and Evolution of an Egg Cytoskeletal Domain in Ascidians.

G.I. Gallicano and D.G. Capco, Remodeling of the Specialized Intermediate Filament Network in Mammalian Eggs and Embryos during Development: Regulation by Protein Kinase C and Protein Kinase M.

C.S. Navara, G.-J. Wu, C. Simerly, and G. Schatten, Mammalian Model Systems for Exploring Cytoskeletal Dynamics during Fertilization.

N.H. Hart and R.A. Fluck, Cytoskeleton in Teleost Eggs and Early Embryos: Contributions to Cytoarchitecture and Motile Events.

D.L. Gard, B.J. Cha, and M.M. Schroeder, Confocal Immunofluorescence Microscopy of Microtubules, Microtubule-Associated Proteins, and Microtubule-Organizing Centers during Amphibian Oogenesis and Early Development.

C.A. Larabell, Cortical Cytoskeleton of the Xenopus Oocyte, Egg, and Early Embryo.

M.W. Klymkowsky, Intermediate Filament Organization, Reorganization, and Function in the Clawed Frog Xenopus. Appendices. Chapter References. Subject Index.