Cytoskeletal Mechanisms During Animal Development, Volume 31
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Nonchordates. Cytoskeletal Mechanisms in Nonchordate Development:
W.R. Eckberg and W.A. Anderson, Cytoskeleton, Cellular Signals, and Cytoplasmic Localization in Chaetopterus Embryos.
E. Houliston, D. Carre, P. Chang, and C. Sardet, Cytoskeleton and Ctenophore Development.
K.A. Suprenant and M.A. Foltz Daggett, Sea Urchin Microtubules.
E.M. Bonder and D.J. Fishkind, Actin-Membrane Cytoskeletal Dynamics in Early Sea Urchin Development.
N.J. Pokrywka, RNA Localization and the Cytoskeleton in Drosophila Oocytes.
K.G. Miller, Role of the Actin Cytoskeleton in Early Drosophila Development.
T. Shimizu, Role of the Cytoskeleton in the Generation of Spatial Patternsin Tubifex Eggs.
Chordates: Cytoskeletal Mechanisms in Chordate Development:
W. Jeffery, Development and Evolution of an Egg Cytoskeletal Domain in Ascidians.
G.I. Gallicano and D.G. Capco, Remodeling of the Specialized Intermediate Filament Network in Mammalian Eggs and Embryos during Development: Regulation by Protein Kinase C and Protein Kinase M.
C.S. Navara, G.-J. Wu, C. Simerly, and G. Schatten, Mammalian Model Systems for Exploring Cytoskeletal Dynamics during Fertilization.
N.H. Hart and R.A. Fluck, Cytoskeleton in Teleost Eggs and Early Embryos: Contributions to Cytoarchitecture and Motile Events.
D.L. Gard, B.J. Cha, and M.M. Schroeder, Confocal Immunofluorescence Microscopy of Microtubules, Microtubule-Associated Proteins, and Microtubule-Organizing Centers during Amphibian Oogenesis and Early Development.
C.A. Larabell, Cortical Cytoskeleton of the Xenopus Oocyte, Egg, and Early Embryo.
M.W. Klymkowsky, Intermediate Filament Organization, Reorganization, and Function in the Clawed Frog Xenopus. Appendices. Chapter References. Subject Index.
Description
The cytoskeleton is central to cell biology and is instrumental in developmental events. Volume 31 is divided into two major sections: nonchordate development and chordate development. Summaries of each section compare evolutionary conservation among organisms.
Readership
Graduate students and researchers in developmental, cell, and evolutionary biology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 501
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1995
- Published:
- 5th January 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080584546
Ratings and Reviews
About the Serial Editors
Roger Pedersen Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Obstetrics, Gynecology, and Reproductive Sciences, University of California, San Francisco, U.S.A.
Gerald Schatten Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pittsburgh School of Medicine, PA, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
David Capco Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Arizona State University, Tempe, U.S.A.