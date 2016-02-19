Cytoplasmic Genes and Organelles
1st Edition
Description
Cytoplasmic Genes and Organelles is about cytoplasmic genes: what they are and what they do. It applies the concepts and methods of cytoplasmic genetics to the problems of cell and molecular biology to which they can uniquely contribute. It shows geneticists the many attractive problems in this area awaiting their attention; cell biologists and biochemists the usefulness of cytoplasmic genetic analysis in their endeavors; and students the potential power of an integrated experimental approach using cytoplasmic genes together with the more conventional tools of biochemistry and electron microscopy in the investigation of organelle biogenesis.
The book treats the following aspects of cytoplasmic genetic systems: (1) the properties of cytoplasmic DNA; (2) the genetic analysis of cytoplasmic systems; and (3) the functions of cytoplasmic genes in organelle biogenesis. The opening chapter summarizes the principal findings to provide readers with a bird's eye view of the subject. Subsequent chapters cover topics such as cytoplastmic DNAs; cytoplasmic genes in Chlamydomonas; mitochondrial genetics of yeast; cytoplasmic genes in higher plants; the role of mitochondrial genes in mitochondrial biogenesis; and cytoplasmic genes and cell heredity.
Table of Contents
1. What are Cytoplasmic Genes
Cytoplasmic DNA's
Formal Genetics of Cytoplasmic Systems
2. Cytoplasmic DNA's
Identification of Organelle DNA's
Organelle DNA's of Plant Cells
Identification of Mitochondrial DNA's
The Uniqueness of Organelle DNA
Size and Circularity of Organelle DNA
Genomic Size of Organelle DNA's
Heritable Alteration in Yeast Mitochondrial DNA
Replication and Repair of Organelle DNA's
Control of Replication of Organelle DNA's
Loss of Organelle DNA
Concluding Remarks
Genetic Analysis of Cytoplasmic Systems
3. Cytoplasmic Genes in Chlamydomonas
Introduction
Some Properties of Chlamydomonas
Transmission of Cytoplasmic Genes in Chlamydomonas: A Summary
Genetic Analysis of Cytoplasmic Genes in Chlamydomonas
Persistent Heterozygotes
Concluding Remarks
4. Mitochondrial Genetics of Yeast
Sexual Life of Saccharomyces cerevisiae
Early Hints of Mitochondrial Heredity
Cytoplasmic Petites
Induction of Cytoplasmic Petites by Other Methods
Suppressive Petites
Studies of Suppressiveness at the Cellular Level
Recent Developments in Mitochondrial Genetics of Yeast
Concluding Remarks
5. Cytoplasmic Genes in Neurospora and Other Fungi
Genetic Analysis of Poky and Related Strains of Neurospora
Biochemical Studies of Poky
Studies of Cytoplasmic Mutants by Microinjection
Studies of Cytoplasmic Heredity in Podospora
Studies of Cytoplasmic Heredity in Aspergillus
Concluding Remarks
6. Cytoplasmic Genes in Higher Plants
Chloroplast Variegation and Pollen Sterility in Zea mays
Inheritance of Pollen Sterility
Biparental Inheritance in Pelargonium
Cytological Identification of "Mixed" Cells
Epilobium and the Plasmone Hypothesis
Plastid Autonomy in Oenothera
The Role of Plastid Genes in Evolution in the Genus Oenothera
Concluding Remarks
Patterns of Transmission of Cytoplasmic Genes: A Summary
Mutagenesis
Phenotypes
Identification
Preferential Transmission
Cytoplasmic Genes and Organelle Biogenesis
Introductory Remarks
7. The Role of Mitochondrial Genes in Mitochondrial Biogenesis
Structural Organization
Mitochondrial RNA's and Ribosomes
Origin of Mitochondrial Proteins
Summary
8 . The Role of Cytoplasmic Genes in the Biogenesis of Chloroplasts
Molecular Composition and Structure of Chloroplasts
Chemical Composition of the Chloroplast
Chloroplast Ribosomes and RNA's
Origin of Chloroplast Proteins
Concluding Remarks
Concluding Remarks
9. Cytoplasmic Genes and Cell Heredity
Some Postulated Advantages to Cells of Cytoplasmic Genomes
Aspects of Cell Heredity Not Previously Considered
Some Recent Applications of Cytoplasmic Genetics
Concluding Remarks
Appendix
Cesium Chloride Density Gradient Centrifugation
Density Transfer Method to Examine the Molecular Pattern of DNA Replication
Nearest-Neighbor Frequency Analysis
Kinetics of Renaturation of DNA
Glossary
Subject Index
