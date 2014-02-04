Cytology
4th Edition
Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates
Description
Fully updated, the 4th edition of Cytology helps you apply the latest diagnostic techniques for the interpretation of a complete range of cytological specimens. This medical reference book offers you quick access to the newest methods and adjunct tests, all in a brief, highly readable format that makes quick work of reviewing the key information available on this powerful yet minimally invasive method. It's a perfectly practical bench manual for trainees and practicing pathologists alike!
Key Features
- Take advantage of comprehensive yet concise coverage of nearly every type of cytology, including gynecologic, non-gynecologic, and FNA.
- Understand the clinical implications of your diagnoses and better equip yourself to make effective interpretations with clinical correlations emphasized throughout.
- Make the most informed reporting decisions through an in-depth analysis of common diagnostic pitfalls.
- Quickly find the answers you need with succinct, bulleted text, valuable clinical pearls, and useful summaries of key points.
- Gain real-life perspective on a complete range of cytologic findings with over 700 crystal-clear, full-color illustrations.
- Search the complete contents anytime, anywhere with online access to Expert Consult.
Table of Contents
1. Cervical and Vaginal Cytology
2. Respiratory Tract
3. Urine and Bladder Washings
4. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluids
5. Peritoneal Washings
6. Cerebrospinal Fluid
7. Gastrointestinal Tract
8. Fine Needle Aspiration: Technique and Specimen Handling
9. Breast
10. Thyroid
11. Salivary Gland
12. Lymph Nodes
13. Liver
14. Pancreas and Biliary Tree
15. Kidney and Adrenal Gland
16. Ovary
17. Soft Tissue
18. Laboratory Management
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 4th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455744626
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455750795
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323313957
About the Author
Edmund Cibas
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Director of Cytopathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Barbara Ducatman
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Pathology Service Line, Beaumont Health System, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan