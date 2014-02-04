Cytology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781455744626, 9781455750795

Cytology

4th Edition

Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates

Authors: Edmund Cibas Barbara Ducatman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455744626
eBook ISBN: 9781455750795
eBook ISBN: 9780323313957
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 4th February 2014
Page Count: 576
Description

Fully updated, the 4th edition of Cytology helps you apply the latest diagnostic techniques for the interpretation of a complete range of cytological specimens. This medical reference book offers you quick access to the newest methods and adjunct tests, all in a brief, highly readable format that makes quick work of reviewing the key information available on this powerful yet minimally invasive method. It's a perfectly practical bench manual for trainees and practicing pathologists alike!

Key Features

  • Take advantage of comprehensive yet concise coverage of nearly every type of cytology, including gynecologic, non-gynecologic, and FNA.

  • Understand the clinical implications of your diagnoses and better equip yourself to make effective interpretations with clinical correlations emphasized throughout.

  • Make the most informed reporting decisions through an in-depth analysis of common diagnostic pitfalls.

  • Quickly find the answers you need with succinct, bulleted text, valuable clinical pearls, and useful summaries of key points.

  • Gain real-life perspective on a complete range of cytologic findings with over 700 crystal-clear, full-color illustrations.

  • Search the complete contents anytime, anywhere with online access to Expert Consult.

Table of Contents

1. Cervical and Vaginal Cytology

2. Respiratory Tract

3. Urine and Bladder Washings

4. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluids

5. Peritoneal Washings

6. Cerebrospinal Fluid

7. Gastrointestinal Tract

8. Fine Needle Aspiration: Technique and Specimen Handling

9. Breast

10. Thyroid

11. Salivary Gland

12. Lymph Nodes

13. Liver

14. Pancreas and Biliary Tree

15. Kidney and Adrenal Gland

16. Ovary

17. Soft Tissue

18. Laboratory Management

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455744626
eBook ISBN:
9781455750795
eBook ISBN:
9780323313957

About the Author

Edmund Cibas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Director of Cytopathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Barbara Ducatman

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pathology Service Line, Beaumont Health System, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan

