Cytology
5th Edition
Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates
Concise yet comprehensive, Cytology: Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates is a practical guide to the diagnostic interpretation of virtually any cytological specimen you may encounter. This highly useful bench manual covers all organ systems and situations in which cytology is used, including gynecologic, non-gynecologic, and FNA samples, with an in-depth differential diagnosis discussion for all major entities. As with previous editions, the revised 5th Edition focuses on practical issues in diagnosis and the use of cytology in clinical care, making it ideal for both trainee and practicing pathologists.
1. Cervical and Vaginal Cytology
2. Respiratory Tract
3. Urine and Bladder Washings
4. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluids
5. Peritoneal Washings
6. Cerebrospinal Fluid
7. Gastrointestinal Tract
8. Fine Needle Aspiration: Technique and Specimen Handling
9. Breast
10. Thyroid
11. Salivary Gland
12. Lymph Nodes
13. Liver
14. Pancreas and Biliary Tree
15. Kidney and Adrenal Gland
16. Ovary
17. Soft Tissue
18. Bone
19. Laboratory Management
Edmund Cibas
Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Director of Cytopathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts
Barbara Ducatman
Chief, Pathology Service Line, Beaumont Health System, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan