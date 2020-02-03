Cytology - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323636360

Cytology

5th Edition

Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates

Authors: Edmund Cibas Barbara Ducatman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323636360
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd February 2020
Page Count: 592
Description

Concise yet comprehensive, Cytology: Diagnostic Principles and Clinical Correlates is a practical guide to the diagnostic interpretation of virtually any cytological specimen you may encounter. This highly useful bench manual covers all organ systems and situations in which cytology is used, including gynecologic, non-gynecologic, and FNA samples, with an in-depth differential diagnosis discussion for all major entities. As with previous editions, the revised 5th Edition focuses on practical issues in diagnosis and the use of cytology in clinical care, making it ideal for both trainee and practicing pathologists.

Table of Contents

1. Cervical and Vaginal Cytology

2. Respiratory Tract

3. Urine and Bladder Washings

4. Pleural, Pericardial, and Peritoneal Fluids

5. Peritoneal Washings

6. Cerebrospinal Fluid

7. Gastrointestinal Tract

8. Fine Needle Aspiration: Technique and Specimen Handling

9. Breast

10. Thyroid

11. Salivary Gland

12. Lymph Nodes

13. Liver

14. Pancreas and Biliary Tree

15. Kidney and Adrenal Gland

16. Ovary

17. Soft Tissue

18. Bone

19. Laboratory Management

　

About the Author

Edmund Cibas

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pathology, Harvard Medical School, Director of Cytopathology, Department of Pathology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts

Barbara Ducatman

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Pathology Service Line, Beaumont Health System, Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak, Michigan

