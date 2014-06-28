Cytology and Cell Physiology, Supplement 17, Volume 17
4th Edition
Table of Contents
Origin of Cell Components, Structure, and Function, L.L. Hsu. The Structure of Bacteria and Molecular Biology of Viruses, P.J. Krell and T.J. Beveridge. Eukaryotes: Scanning Electron Microscopy of Intracellular Structures, K. Tanaka. Structure and Function of Mitochondria, A.R. Wellburn. Plastids, J. Rosamond. The Golgi Apparatus, D.J. Morré. Endoplasmic Reticulum: Rough and Smooth, S.A. Garfield and R.R. Cardell, Jr.. Membrane Structure: The Unit Membrane Model, Unit Membrane Structure, Cell Surfaces of Eukaryotes and Prokaryotes, Cell Junctions, New Techniques, R.B. Luftig. Membrane Physiology (Membrane Transport Mechanisms), W.O. Berndt. Lysosomes and Peroxisomes, H. Kindl. Structural Aspects of Ribosomes, M. Boublik. Cilia and Flagella, W.L. Dentler. Cell Movement, Excitability, and Contractility, P.H. Naccache. Nuclear Envelope and Chromatin Structure, T. Boulikas. The Nucleolus, S. Ghosh. Functions of Chromatin and the Expression of Genes, T. Boulikas. Structural Organization of Heterochromatin in the Human Genome, R.S. Verma and H. Dosik. The Cell Cycle, DNA Replication, and Repair, A.R. Lehmann. Cellular Senescence, R. Rosen. Cell Death, A.H. Wyllie. Insulin-Like Growth Factors: Natural Regulators of the Cell Cycle, H. Rothstein. Index.
Description
International Review of Cytology presents current advances and comprehensive reviews in cell biology-both plant and animal. Articles address structure and control of gene expression, nucleocytoplasmic interactions, control of cell development and differentiation, and cell transformation and growth. Authored by some of the foremost scientists in the field, each volume provides up-to-date information and directions for future research.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1987
- Published:
- 28th June 2014
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080918822
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"Invaluable reading for all biologists." @source:--NATURE @qu:"In keeping with the high standards set by the editors... carefully prepared and edited in the customary fine format and well-illustrated style of Academic Press publications... this series is a significant contribution to a science that impinges on many fields." @source:--THE QUARTERLY REVIEW OF BIOLOGY @qu:"A valuable addition to any college library as current reference material for advanced undergraduates, graduate students, and professional scientists." @source:--CHOICE @qu:"Maintains the tradition and set-up of the previous volumes and certainly provides up-to-date data on varied aspects of cytology... a valuable acquisition to any library." @source:--THE NUCLEUS @qu:"Should be on the shelf of any biomedical library." @source:--Alvin Tesler, Northwestern Medical School, in DOODY'S
About the Serial Volume Editors
Geoffrey Bourne Serial Volume Editor
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, U.S.A.
About the Serial Editors
Kwang Jeon Serial Editor
Kwang Jeon received his Ph.D. in cell physiology at King’s College, University of London, UK, in 1964 and taught at SUNY Buffalo and University of Tennessee. His research was concerned with the biogenesis and function of cell components in two major areas: Integration of intracellular symbionts into host cells leading to the acquisition of new cell components and cell variation; Membrane-protein recycling during endo- and exocytosis.
University of Tennessee, Knoxville, TN, USA
M. Friedlander Serial Editor
Jules Stein Eye Institute and UCLA School of Medicine, Los Angeles, California, U.S.A.