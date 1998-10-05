Cytokines - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780120342525, 9780080582252

Cytokines, Volume 52

1st Edition

Serial Editors: Frederic Richards David Eisenberg Peter Kim
Serial Volume Editors: James Wells
eBook ISBN: 9780080582252
Hardcover ISBN: 9780120342525
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th October 1998
Page Count: 310
Table of Contents

N.A. Nicola and D.J. Hilton, General Classes and Functions of Four-Helix Bundle Cytokines.

A.A. Kossiakoff and A.M. de Vos, Structural Basis for Cytokine Hormone-Receptor Recognition and Receptor Activation.

L. Rocco Carpenter, G.D. Yancopoulos, and N. Stahl, General Mechanisms for Cytokine Receptor Signaling.

M. Socolovsky, S.N. Constantinescu, S. Bergelson, A. Sirotkin, and H.F. Lodish, Cytokines in Hematopoiesis: Specificity and Redundancy in Receptor Function.

C.M. Silva, J. Isgaard, and M.O. Thorner, Cytokines in Endocrine Function.

M.F. Mehler and J.A. Kessler, Cytokines in Brain Development and Function. Subject Index. Author Index.

Description

Our most complete understanding of hormone receptor signaling may be exemplified in a family of hormones and receptors known as the cytokine superfamily. This volume is devoted to describing members of this hormone/receptor family from their molecular structures to their physiological effects. These hormones are not only biologically fascinating, but are also tremendously useful medicines. The first three chapters review the basic events in binding and signaling. The remaining papers present the cellular biology and physiological processes controlled by these hormones and receptors.

Readership

Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, immunologists, endocrinologists, and biomedical researchers.

Reviews

Praise for the Series: "The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." --NATURE "The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." --JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY

About the Serial Editors

Frederic Richards Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.

David Eisenberg Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.

Peter Kim Serial Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, Cambridge, U.S.A.

About the Serial Volume Editors

James Wells Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Sunesis Pharmaceutical, Inc., Redwood City, California U.S.A.

