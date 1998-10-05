Cytokines, Volume 52
1st Edition
Table of Contents
N.A. Nicola and D.J. Hilton, General Classes and Functions of Four-Helix Bundle Cytokines.
A.A. Kossiakoff and A.M. de Vos, Structural Basis for Cytokine Hormone-Receptor Recognition and Receptor Activation.
L. Rocco Carpenter, G.D. Yancopoulos, and N. Stahl, General Mechanisms for Cytokine Receptor Signaling.
M. Socolovsky, S.N. Constantinescu, S. Bergelson, A. Sirotkin, and H.F. Lodish, Cytokines in Hematopoiesis: Specificity and Redundancy in Receptor Function.
C.M. Silva, J. Isgaard, and M.O. Thorner, Cytokines in Endocrine Function.
M.F. Mehler and J.A. Kessler, Cytokines in Brain Development and Function. Subject Index. Author Index.
Description
Our most complete understanding of hormone receptor signaling may be exemplified in a family of hormones and receptors known as the cytokine superfamily. This volume is devoted to describing members of this hormone/receptor family from their molecular structures to their physiological effects. These hormones are not only biologically fascinating, but are also tremendously useful medicines. The first three chapters review the basic events in binding and signaling. The remaining papers present the cellular biology and physiological processes controlled by these hormones and receptors.
Readership
Biochemists, molecular biologists, cell biologists, immunologists, endocrinologists, and biomedical researchers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 5th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080582252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780120342525
Reviews
@from:Praise for the Series @qu:"The authority, originality, and editing of the reviews are first class." @source:--NATURE @qu:"The Advances in Protein Chemistry series has been a major factor in the education of protein chemists." @source:--JOURNAL OF THE AMERICAN CHEMICAL SOCIETY
About the Serial Editors
Frederic Richards Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale University, New Haven, Connecticut, U.S.A.
David Eisenberg Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Peter Kim Serial Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research, Howard Hughes Medical Institute Research Laboratories, Cambridge, U.S.A.
About the Serial Volume Editors
James Wells Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Sunesis Pharmaceutical, Inc., Redwood City, California U.S.A.