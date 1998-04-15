Cytokines
F. Colotta, P. Ghezzi, and A. Mantovani, Interleukin-1.
R. Thorpe, Interleukin-2.
H. Harrant, Interleukin-3.
A.R. Mire-Sluis, Interleukin-4.
C.J. Sanderson, S. Karlen, S. Cornelis, G. Plaetinck, J. Tavernier, and R. Devos, Interleukin-5.
C. Richards, Interleukin-6.
A.E. Namen and A.R. Mire-Sluis, Interleukin-7.
I.J.D. Lindley, Interleukin-8.
J.-C. Renauld and J. Van Snick, Interleukin-9.
R. de Waal Malefyt, Interleukin-10.
P.F. Schendel and K.J. Turner, Interleukin-11.
R. Chizzonite, U. Gubler, J. Magram, and A.S. Stern, Interleukin-12.
D.J. Matthews and R.E. Callard, Interleukin-13.
C. Ballaun, Interleukin-14.
C. Ballaun, Interleukin-15.
A.R. Mire-Sluis, Interleukin-16.
M. Foote, H. Hasibeder, R. Campbell, T.M. Dexter, and G. Morstyn, Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor (G-CSF).
R.G. Schaub, J.P. Sypek, J.C. Keith, Jr., D.H. Munn, M.L Sherman, A.J. Dorner, and M.B. Garnick, Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor.
S. Devereux and D.C. Lynch, Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony-Stimulating Factor.
D.J. Hilton and N.M. Gough, Leukaemia Inhibitory Factor.
S.D. Lyman, A. Mire-Sluis, and B. Gliniak, Steel Factor/Stem Cell Factor.
C. Ballaun, flt3 Ligand.
C. Ballaun, Thrombopoietin.
R. Beyaert and W. Fiers, Tumour Necrosis Factor a/b.
A. Meager, Interferons a/b.
E. de Maeyer and J. de Maeyer-Guignard, Interferon g.
M. Shoyab, N. Malik, and P.M. Wallace, Oncostatin M.
F.W. Ruscetti, M.C. Birchenall-Roberts, J.M. McPherson, and R.H. Wiltrout, Transforming Growth Factor b.
P.J. Nelson, J.M. Pattison, and A.M. Krensky, The Chemokine RANTES.
A. Walz, NAP-2/ENA-78.
R.J. Nibbs, G.J. Graham, and I.B. Pragnall, Macrophage Inflammatory Protein 1-Alpha.
P. Proost, A. Wuyts, G. Opdenakker, and J. Van Damme, The Human C-C Chemokines Monocyte Chemotactic Protein-1, -2, and -3 (MCP-1, MCP-2, MCP-3).
S. Haskill and S. Becker, GRO/MGSA. Summary Tables. Subject Index.
This book provides comprehensive coverage of the cytokines from a pharmacological approach. The chapters are presented in a consistent format allowing easy cross-reference, with sample diagrams and a summary table of essential facts for each chapter at the end of the book.
Cytokines is unique in stressing cytokine biology and the application of research data to provide disease therapy. With 33 detailed and up-to-date chapters about individual cytokines, this comprehensive reference will provide both clinicians and researchers in immunology and pharmacology with invaluable information.
- Genetic information and sequences
- Protein structure
- Cell sources and production
- Biological activity
- Cytokine receptor structure and signal transduction
- Discussion of the role of cytokines in disease and the potential for therapy
- Summary table of essential facts
- Comprehensive bibliography
Researchers in pharmacology, immunology, cell biology and medicine. Biotechnology companies.
"...it is an excellent general reference book that could (and should) be included in any departmental library. The information is each chapter is comprehensive and the bibliography (in general) is excellent... Each chapter covers general aspects of each cytokine, from the level of the gene to clinical relevance, and includes cDNA sequences to three-dimensional structures.... it makes easy reading for a reference book." --TRENDS IN PHARMACOLOGICAL SCIENCES
Anthony Mire-Sluis Editor
NIBSC, Blanche Lane, South Mimms, Herts, U.K.
Robin Thorpe Editor
National Institute for Biological Standards and Control, South Mimms, Potters Bar, U.K.