This book provides comprehensive coverage of the cytokines from a pharmacological approach. The chapters are presented in a consistent format allowing easy cross-reference, with sample diagrams and a summary table of essential facts for each chapter at the end of the book.

Cytokines is unique in stressing cytokine biology and the application of research data to provide disease therapy. With 33 detailed and up-to-date chapters about individual cytokines, this comprehensive reference will provide both clinicians and researchers in immunology and pharmacology with invaluable information.