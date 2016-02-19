Cytokines and B Lymphocytes

R.E. Callard, A. Gearing, and R.J. Armitage, The Physiochemical Properties of B-Cell Growth and Differentiation Factors and Their Receptors.

K. Rigley and M. Harnett, Receptor Signalling in B Lymphocytes.

T. DeFrance and J. Banchereau, Role of Cytokines in the Ontogeny, Activation and Proliferation of B Lymphocytes.

R.J. Armitage, K.H. Grabstein, and M.L. Alderson, Cytokine Regulation of B-Cell Differentiation.

V.M. Sanders and E.S. Vitetta, Collaboration between T and B Cells.

J.M. Teale and D.M. Estes, Immunoglobulin Isotype Regulation.

J. Gordon, Autocrine Aspects of the B-Lymphocyte Regulation.

S. Romagnani, Cytokine Action on B Cells in Disease.

J.G. Shields and J.Y. Bonnefoy, B-Cell Assays for Growth and Differentiation Factors. Index.