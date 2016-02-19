Cytokine-Induced Pathology
Inflammatory Cytokines, Receptors, and Diseases
International Review of Experimental Pathology, Volume 34: Cytokine-Induced Pathology Part B: Inflammatory Cytokines, Receptors, and Disease presents experimental findings obtained from the most recently studied cytokines and growth factors.
The book is organized into three sections. Section I contains studies on pathology induced by inflammatory cytokines. Topics covered include the biological effects of interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor- α (TNF), interleukin-8, transforming growth factor-β, and leukemia inhibitory factor on experimental animals; TNF-induced pathophysiologic alterations; and the biological activity of leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF). The papers in Section II examine cytokine receptors, including their structure and signal transduction; interferon-γ (IFN-γ) activity; and immunoregulatory role of TNF-α. Section III is devoted to cytokine receptors, including studies on TNF properties relevant to tissue injury and its role in T cell-mediated immunopathological reactions in vivo; the role of cytokines in experimental pulmonary fibrosis induced in mice; and the role of cytokines in bacterial meningitis.
Section I Pathology Induced by Inflammatory Cytokines
Introduction
Pathophysiologic Alterations Induced by Tumor Necrosis Factor
I. Introduction
II. TNF-Induced Peripheral Blood Alterations
III. Organ Injury Induced by TNF
IV. Additional Toxicity of TNF
V. Comparison of Endogenous and Exogenous TNF
VI. Inhibition of Toxicity with Anti-TNF Antibody
VII. Summary
References
In Vitro and In Vivo Activity and Pathophysiology of Human Interleukin-8 and Related Peptides
I. Introduction
II. Induction and Formation
III. Biological Activities In Vitro
IV. Biological Activities In Vivo
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
References
Pathology of Recombinant Human Transforming Growth Factor-ß1 in Rats and Rabbits
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Results
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
References
Pathology Induced by Leukemia Inhibitory Factor
I. Introduction
II. Pathology Induced by LIF
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
References
Comparative Pathology of Recombinant Murine lnterferon-γ in Mice and Recombinant Human Interferon-γ in Cynomolgus Monkeys
I. Introduction
II. Experimental Findings
III. Discussion
IV. Summary
References
Section II Cytokine Receptors
Introduction to Cytokine Receptors: Structure and Signal Transduction
Pharmacokinetic Parameters and Biodistribution of Soluble Cytokine Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Methods of Pharmacokinetic and Biodistribution Analysis
III. Soluble IL-1 Receptor
IV. Soluble IL-4 Receptor
V. Soluble TNF Receptors
VI. Comparison of sTNF-R Fusion Protein to sIL-4R Fusion Protein
VII. Summary
References
Immunomodulation with Soluble IFN-γ Receptor: Preliminary Study
I. Introduction
II. IFN-γ Receptor
III. Soluble IFN-γ R
IV. Immunogenicity and Pharmacokinetic Studies of Mouse Soluble IFN-yR
V. Modulation of Graft-versus-Host Disease by Soluble MoIFN-yR
VI. Discussion
VII. Summary
References
TNF Receptor Distribution in Human Tissues
I. Introduction
II. Distribution of TNF-R in Lymphoid Tissues
III. TNF-R Distribution in Other Tissues
IV. TNF-α Expression in Tissues
V. Discussion
VI. Summary
References
Section III Role of Cytokines in Disease
Tumor Necrosis Factor/Cachectin as an Effector of T Cell-Dependent Immunopathology
I. Introduction
II. TNF Properties Relevant for Immunopathology
III. Possible Role of TNF in the Immune Response
IV. Immunopathological Reactions Involving T Lymphocytes and TNF
V. Induction and Cellular Origin of TNF
VI. Conclusions
References
Cytokines Involved in Pulmonary Fibrosis
I. Introduction
II. Fibrogenic Cytokines Produced during Pulmonary Fibrosis
III. Outlook
References
Immune-Mediated Injury in Bacterial Meningitis
I. Introduction
II. TNF-α A Key Mediator in Bacterial Meningitis
III. TGF-ß: Effect in Pneumococcal Meningitis
IV. Neuronal Cell Death in Bacterial Meningitis
V. Summary
References
Clinical Experiences with Interferon-α and Interferon-γ
I. The Interferon Family
II. Pharmacology and Mode of Action of Interferons
III. Clinical Efficacy of Interferons
IV. Clinical Toxicity of Interferon-α
V. Clinical Toxicity of Interferon-γ
VI. Conclusion
References
Clinical Experience with Escherichia coli rHuGM-CSF
I. Introduction
II. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Prevention and Treatment of Myeloid Hypoplasia after Chemotherapy for Cancer
III. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Association with Bone Marrow Transplantation
IV. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Diseases Characterized by Dysmyelopoiesis
V. Tolerability
VI. Summary and Conclusion
References
Index
Contents of Recent Volumes
248
- 248
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1993
16th February 1993
- 16th February 1993
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9781483282305
- 9781483282305
G. W. Richter
Kim Solez
Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, University of Alberta, Edmonton