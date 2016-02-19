International Review of Experimental Pathology, Volume 34: Cytokine-Induced Pathology Part B: Inflammatory Cytokines, Receptors, and Disease presents experimental findings obtained from the most recently studied cytokines and growth factors. The book is organized into three sections. Section I contains studies on pathology induced by inflammatory cytokines. Topics covered include the biological effects of interferon-γ, tumor necrosis factor- α (TNF), interleukin-8, transforming growth factor-β, and leukemia inhibitory factor on experimental animals; TNF-induced pathophysiologic alterations; and the biological activity of leukemia inhibitory factor (LIF). The papers in Section II examine cytokine receptors, including their structure and signal transduction; interferon-γ (IFN-γ) activity; and immunoregulatory role of TNF-α. Section III is devoted to cytokine receptors, including studies on TNF properties relevant to tissue injury and its role in T cell-mediated immunopathological reactions in vivo; the role of cytokines in experimental pulmonary fibrosis induced in mice; and the role of cytokines in bacterial meningitis.

Table of Contents



Contributors

Preface

Section I Pathology Induced by Inflammatory Cytokines

Introduction

Pathophysiologic Alterations Induced by Tumor Necrosis Factor

I. Introduction

II. TNF-Induced Peripheral Blood Alterations

III. Organ Injury Induced by TNF

IV. Additional Toxicity of TNF

V. Comparison of Endogenous and Exogenous TNF

VI. Inhibition of Toxicity with Anti-TNF Antibody

VII. Summary

References

In Vitro and In Vivo Activity and Pathophysiology of Human Interleukin-8 and Related Peptides

I. Introduction

II. Induction and Formation

III. Biological Activities In Vitro

IV. Biological Activities In Vivo

V. Discussion

VI. Summary

References

Pathology of Recombinant Human Transforming Growth Factor-ß1 in Rats and Rabbits

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Results

III. Discussion

IV. Summary

References

Pathology Induced by Leukemia Inhibitory Factor

I. Introduction

II. Pathology Induced by LIF

III. Discussion

IV. Summary

References

Comparative Pathology of Recombinant Murine lnterferon-γ in Mice and Recombinant Human Interferon-γ in Cynomolgus Monkeys

I. Introduction

II. Experimental Findings

III. Discussion

IV. Summary

References

Section II Cytokine Receptors

Introduction to Cytokine Receptors: Structure and Signal Transduction

Pharmacokinetic Parameters and Biodistribution of Soluble Cytokine Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Methods of Pharmacokinetic and Biodistribution Analysis

III. Soluble IL-1 Receptor

IV. Soluble IL-4 Receptor

V. Soluble TNF Receptors

VI. Comparison of sTNF-R Fusion Protein to sIL-4R Fusion Protein

VII. Summary

References

Immunomodulation with Soluble IFN-γ Receptor: Preliminary Study

I. Introduction

II. IFN-γ Receptor

III. Soluble IFN-γ R

IV. Immunogenicity and Pharmacokinetic Studies of Mouse Soluble IFN-yR

V. Modulation of Graft-versus-Host Disease by Soluble MoIFN-yR

VI. Discussion

VII. Summary

References

TNF Receptor Distribution in Human Tissues

I. Introduction

II. Distribution of TNF-R in Lymphoid Tissues

III. TNF-R Distribution in Other Tissues

IV. TNF-α Expression in Tissues

V. Discussion

VI. Summary

References

Section III Role of Cytokines in Disease

Tumor Necrosis Factor/Cachectin as an Effector of T Cell-Dependent Immunopathology

I. Introduction

II. TNF Properties Relevant for Immunopathology

III. Possible Role of TNF in the Immune Response

IV. Immunopathological Reactions Involving T Lymphocytes and TNF

V. Induction and Cellular Origin of TNF

VI. Conclusions

References

Cytokines Involved in Pulmonary Fibrosis

I. Introduction

II. Fibrogenic Cytokines Produced during Pulmonary Fibrosis

III. Outlook

References

Immune-Mediated Injury in Bacterial Meningitis

I. Introduction

II. TNF-α A Key Mediator in Bacterial Meningitis

III. TGF-ß: Effect in Pneumococcal Meningitis

IV. Neuronal Cell Death in Bacterial Meningitis

V. Summary

References

Clinical Experiences with Interferon-α and Interferon-γ

I. The Interferon Family

II. Pharmacology and Mode of Action of Interferons

III. Clinical Efficacy of Interferons

IV. Clinical Toxicity of Interferon-α

V. Clinical Toxicity of Interferon-γ

VI. Conclusion

References

Clinical Experience with Escherichia coli rHuGM-CSF

I. Introduction

II. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Prevention and Treatment of Myeloid Hypoplasia after Chemotherapy for Cancer

III. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Association with Bone Marrow Transplantation

IV. Efficacy of GM-CSF in Diseases Characterized by Dysmyelopoiesis

V. Tolerability

VI. Summary and Conclusion

References

Index

Contents of Recent Volumes

