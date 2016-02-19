Cytogenetics, Host–Parasite Interactions, and Physiology
1st Edition
Description
Plant Parasitic Nematodes, Volume II: Cytogenetics, Host-Parasite Interactions, and Physiology is a masterful reference work in nematology that includes information in ultrastructure, enzymology, and chemistry of body composition; culturing; virus transmission; biological races; and nature of plant resistance. This volume provides information about plant parasitic nematode genetics and cytology. It first explains the history and the advances in nematology, and then discusses the more specific topics about the biological processes involving nematodes. The discussions on host-parasite interactions, biochemistry, and physiology follow these topics. This book also presents useful information regarding free-living and animal parasitic nematodes. This treatise is written to provide an up-to-date reference source for students, lecturers, and research professionals in plant parasitology, specifically nematology, and related fields.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Preface
Contents of Volume I
Genetics and Cytology
13. Genetics and Cytology
I. Introduction—Historical Review
II. Gametogenesis and Cytological Features of Reproduction
III. The Chromosomes of Nematodes
IV. Sexuality
V. Hybridization among Nematodes
VI. Cytogenetic Aspects of Nematode Evolution
References
Host-Parasite Interactions
14. Specialized Adaptations of Nematodes to Parasitism
I. Introduction
II. Morphological and Physiological Adaptations
III. Ecological Adaptations: Response to Stress
IV. Summary
References
15. Biological Races
I. Introduction
II. Sibling Species
III. Intraspecific Variation
IV. Types of Physiological Variation
V. Causes of Variability
VI. Methods of Race Identification
VII. Genetics of Physiological Characters
VIII. Development and Maintenance of Physiological Diversity
IX. Terminology
X. Conclusion
References
16. Nematode Enzymes
I. Introduction
II. Techniques in Enzymic Analysis
III. Nematode Enzymes
IV. Summary
References
17. Nematode-lnduced Syncytia (Giant Cells). Host-Parasite Relationships of Heteroderidae
I. Introduction
II. Nematode Penetration and Migration
III. Mechanism of Feeding in the Heteroderidae
IV. Stimulation of Galls
V. Formation of Syncytia
VI. Nature of Resistance
VII. Conclusions
References
18. Interaction of Plant Parasitic Nematodes with Other Disease-Causing Agents
I. Introduction
II. Nematode-Fungus Complexes
III. Nematode-Bacteria Interactions
IV. Nematode-Virus Relationships
V. Some Effects of Complexes on Nematode Populations
VI. The Nature of Complexes Involving Nematodes
VII. Conclusions
References
19. Feeding in Plant Parasitic Nematodes: Mechanisms and Behavior
I. Introduction
II. Behavior Leading to Feeding
III. Pharyngeal Gland Secretions
IV. Ingestion
References
20. Gnotobiology
I. Introduction
II. Methodology
III. Applications
IV. Conclusions
References
21. Nematodes as Vectors of Plant Viruses
I. Introduction
II. The Vectors
III. The Viruses
IV. Relationships between Viruses and Vector Nematodes
V. Ecology and Control
References
Biochemistry and Physiology
22. Chemical Composition of Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Inorganic Substances
III. Carbohydrates
IV. Amino Acids and Proteins
V. Lipids
VI. Plant Growth Regulators
VII. Other
VIII. Conclusions
References
23. Respiration
I. Introduction
II. Factors Influencing Respiration
III. Methods of Measuring Respiration
References
24. Mating and Host Finding Behavior of Plant Nematodes
I. Introduction
II. Sources of Stimulants
III. Dissemination of Stimuli
IV. Responses to Stimuli
V. Discussion
References
25. Molting and Hatching Stimuli
I. Molting
II. Hatching
References
26. Mode of Action of Nematicides
I. The State of Knowledge
II. Gross Effects
III. Permeation Characteristics
IV. Model Systems
V. Hypotheses
References
27. Senescence, Quiescence, and Cryptobiosis
I. Introduction
II. Senescence
III. Quiescence
IV. Cryptobiosis
V. Summary
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 366
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1971
- Published:
- 1st January 1971
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323153935