Cytochrome P450, Part C, Volume 357

Section I: Human Genomics and Genetics

Mining Databases for Cytochrome P450 Genes. Sequence Alignments, Variabilities, and Vagaries. Human CYP Allele Database: Submission Criteria Procedures and Objectives. Fine-Scale Mapping of CYP Gene Clusters: An Example from Human CYP4 Family. Detection of Single Nucleotide Polymorphisms in CYP2B6 Gene. Genotyping Human Cytochrome P450 1B1 Variants. Genotyping Human CYP2A Variants.

Section II: Structure and Mechanism

Purification and Crystallization of N-Terminally Truncated Forms of Microsomal Cytochrome P450 2C5. Molecular Replacement in P450 Crystal Structure Determinations. Optical Biosensor and Scanning Probe Microscopy Studies of Cytochrome P450 Interactions with Redox Partners and Phospholipid Layers. Cryoradiolysis for the Study of P450 Reaction Intermediates. Analyzing Binding of N-Terminal Truncated, Microsomal Cytochrome P450s to Membranes. Sensitizer-Linked Substrates and Ligands: Ruthenium Probes of Cytochrome P450 Structure and Mechanism. Combining Pharmacophore and Protein Modeling to Predict CYP450 Inhibitors and Substrates. High Pressure: A New Tool to Study P450 Structure and Function.

Section III: Regulation of Expression

Use of in Vitro PXR Assays to Assess CYP3A4 Induction Potential of Drug Candidates. Analysis of CYP mRNA Expression by Branched DNA Technology. Ligand-Induced Coactivator Recruitment to PPAR—Characterized by Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer. Fluorescence-Based Ligand Binding Assays for PPARs. Developing Toxicologically Predictive Gene Sets Using cDNA Microarrays and Bayesian Classification. Direct Expression of Fluorescent Protein-Tagged Nuclear Receptor CAR in Mouse Liver. Application of Fluorescent Differential Display and PPAR—Null Mice to Analyze PPAR Target Genes. Histological and Metabolism Analysis of P450 Expression in the Brain. Proteomic Analysis of Rodent Hepatic Responses to Peroxisome Proliferators.

Section IV: Metabolism

Kinetic Analysis for Multiple Substrate Interaction at the Active Site of Cytochrome P450. Design and Application of Fluorometric Assays for Human Cytochrome P450 Inhibition. Automated Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis of Metabolic Stability: A Process for Compound Selection during Drug Discovery. Characterization of Covalent Adducts to Intact Cytochrome P450s by Mass Spectrometry. Mutagenesis Testing Based on Bacterial Expression of Human P450s. Use of Long-Term Cultures of Human Hepatocytes to Study Cytochrome P450 Gene Expression.. Polarized Cell Cultures for Integrated Studies of Drug Metabolism and Transport.

Section V: Invertebrate P450s

Use of Methylotropic Yeast Pichia pastoris for Expression of Cytochromes P450. Partial Recoding of P450 and P450 Reductase cDNAs for Improved Expression in Yeast and Plants. Selective Covalent Labeling with Radiolabeled Suicide Substrates for Isolating P450s. Cloning of cDNAs Encoding P450s in Flavonoid/Isoflavonoid Pathway from Elicited Leguminous Cell Cultures. Selected Cell Cultures and Induction Methods for Cloning and Assaying Cytochromes P450s in Alkaloid Pathways. Isolation and Functional Characterization of Cytochrome P450s in Gibberellin Biosynthesis Pathway.