Cytochemical Staining Methods for Electron Microscopy
1st Edition
Chapter 1. Introduction (P.R. Lewis and D.P. Knight). 1.1. The Objectives of Section Staining. 1.2. Contrast in Transmission Electron Microscopy. 1.3. Fixation of tissues. 1.4. Preparation of Tissues. 1.5. Special Embedding Techniques. 1.6. Safety in the Laboratory. Chapter 2. Cytological Staining Methods (D.P. Knight and P.R. Lewis). 2.1. Resin Sections for Light Microscopy. 2.2. Procedures for Handling Ultrathin Sections. 2.3. Lead Stains. 2.4. Uranyl Acetate. 2.5. A Procedure for Double Staining. 2.6. Osmium Tetroxide. 2.7. Other Cytological Stains. 2.8. Tracers in Electron Microscopy. Chapter 3. General Cytochemical Methods (D.P. Knight and P.R. Lewis). 3.1. The limitations of present techniques. 3.2. Cytochemical Methods with Broad Specificities. 3.3. Methods for Nucleic Acids. 3.4. General Methods for Proteins. 3.5. Specific Methods for Carbohydrates. 3.6. Methods for Lipids. 3.7. Precipitation Methods for Inorganic Ions. 3.8. Extractive Methods. Chapter 4. Metal Precipitation Methods for Hydrolytic Enzymes (P.R. Lewis). 4.1. The Principles of Enzyme Cytochemistry. 4.2. Some Practical Problems of Enzymes Cytochemistry. 4.3. Methods for Acid Hydrolases and Related Techniques. 4.4. Enzymes Which Hydrolyze ATP. 4.5. Other Phosphatases. 4.6. General Techniques for Esterases. 4.7. Techniques Specific for the Cholinesterases. Chapter 5. Other Cytochemical Methods for Enzymes (P.R. Lewis). 5.1. Histochemistry of the Oxidases. 5.2. A Biochemical Background to Dehydrogenase Histochemistry. 5.3. Ferricyanide as a Histochemical Reagent. 5.4. The Use of Tetrazolium Salts. 5.5. Azo-dye Coupling Techniques. 5.6 Methods for Other Enzymes. 5.7. Recent Advances and Future Development in Cytochemistry. Appendix 1. Stock solutions. Appendix 2. List of suppliers.
The series Practical Methods in Electron Microscopy, edited by Audrey M. Glauert has an international reputation as a unique source of practical information for all electron microscopists. Each book of the series starts from first principles, assuming no specialist knowledge, and is complete in itself. The series will eventually cover the whole range of techniques for electron microscopy.
In this latest volume in the popular series, Peter Lewis and David Knight describe in practical detail the whole range of staining techniques for electron microscopy, including contrast staining for ultrastructural studies, specific cytological staining methods, and enzyme cytochemical techniques.
The chemical basis of cytochemical methods is discussed and analysed in a straightforward manner with great clarity. In consequence this book will help the beginner to choose between the sometimes bewildering variety of published technical procedures.
Electron microscopists will find this volume to be an invaluable and compact source-book for all those cytochemical techniques that have proved to be both reliable and convenient to use. As with previous titles in this popular series, the unique type of practical guidance provided will be of value for many years to come.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1992
- Published:
- 31st July 1992
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780444893871
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080571287
@qu:...another outstanding volume in...truly informative and interesting examples...explicitly written chapters are well illustrated...highly recommended as an essential reference work for any EM laboratory. @source:Scanning @qu:When the first edition was published in 1977 it became essential reading, to new and existing users; this updated second editionis equally essential. @source:Microscopy and Analysis
P.R. Lewis Editor
Physiology Laboratory, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
D.P. Knight Editor
King Alfred's College, Winchester, UK