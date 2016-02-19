Cytochemical Bioassays
1st Edition
Techniques and Clinical Applications
Description
Cytochemical Bioassays: Techniques and Clinical Applications describes the techniques and clinical applications of cytochemical bioassays, particularly with respect to polypeptide hormones. This book discusses the clinical and research implications of studies that use these techniques. This text is comprised of 14 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to the origins and general principles of cytochemical bioassays, along with their advantages. This discussion is followed by a chapter that explains what is meant by ""an assay""; for what purpose assays are done; the basic components of an assay method; and the nature of the difference between in vivo and in vitro hormone bioassays, in vitro ligand assays, and enzyme assays. Attention then turns to the techniques of cytochemical bioassays and the cytochemical bioassay procedures for adrenocorticotropic hormones; thyroid-stimulating hormones; the thyroid-stimulating antibody of Graves' disease; thyroid growth stimulating and blocking immunoglobulins; and luteinizing hormones. The next chapters focus on the technique and clinical relevance of a cytochemical bioassay for gastrin-like activity and for measurement of antidiuretic hormones, parathyroid hormones, angiotensin II, natriuretic hormones, and hypothalamic regulating hormones. This book will be of interest to clinicians and practitioners of biology, biochemistry, and endocrinology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Contributors
1. General Introduction to Cytochemical Bioassays
Origins
The Need for Sensitive Bioassays of Polypeptide Hormones
Functional Versus Analytical Assays
The Advantages of Cytochemical Bioassays
References
2. What's in a Bioassay?
General
Biometric Requirements and Considerations
Biological Assay Systems
Some Practical Points
Standards as Calibration Materials
Appendix A: Glossary
Appendix B: Table of Biological Standards and Reference Materials
References
3. The Techniques of Cytochemical Bioassays
Introduction
Maintenance Culture
Chilling, Sectioning,and Reaction Methods
Section Assays
Measurement
Interpretation
Appendix: The Composition of Trowell's T8 Culture Medium
References
4. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone
Adrenocorticotropin: Structure and Function
Assays Available for Adrenocorticotropin
The Cytochemical Bioassay
Validation of the Cytochemical Bioassay
Physiological Studies and Clinical Investigations
Future Clinical Applications
References
5. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone
Nature of Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, Its Origin, Release, and Biological Function
Development and Nature of Assay Systems for the Determination of TSH
Methodology of the Cytochemical Bioassay for TSH
Evaluation of the Cytochemical Bioassay for TSH
Clinical AppUcations of the CBA for TSH
Summary and Discussion
References
6. The Thyroid-Stimulating Antibody of Graves' Disease
Part I. General Concepts and Assay Materials
Introduction
Current Assay Systems
Clinical Correlations of the Assay of TSAb by the cAMP Slice Assay
The Immunochemistry of TSAb: The Possibility of Developing an Immunoassay
Part II. The Cytochemical Bioassay
Procedure
Validation
Preparation of the Sample for Assay
Time Course of the Response
Discrimination Between TSH and TSAb
Comparison with Other Assays
Results with the Cytochemical Bioassay
TSAb Produced In Vitro
References to Part I
References to Part II
7. Thyroid Growth Stimulating and Blocking Immunoglobulins
Introduction
Two Quantitative Cytochemical Techniques for the Detection of TGI and TGI-B
Results with the Nucleic Acid Cytophotometry Assay System
Results with Cytochemical Measurements of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Activity
Future Developments
References
8. Luteinizing Hormone: A New Generation of Bioassays
Introduction
Structure of LH
Bioassays for LH and HCG: Old and New Generations
Applications for the New Generation of Bioassay
Projections for the Future
References
9. Technique and Clinical Relevance of a Cytochemical Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity
Introduction
The Nature of Gastrin
Cytochemical Section Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity
Validation of the Assay
Application of the Cytochemical Section Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity
Clinical Relevance of Gastrin
The Need for a Cytochemical Bioassay of Gastrin-Like Activity
Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome
Conclusions
References
10. Measurement of Antidiuretic Hormone
Introduction
Physiology of Antidiuretic Hormone
Measurement
The Cytochemical Bioassay
Conclusions
References
11. Parathyroid Hormone
Nature of the Hormone
Biological Activity
Metabolism of PTH
Physiological Role of PTH
Structure-Function Relationships
Why Measure Circulating Levels of PTH?
Assays of Circulating PTH: Techniques, Validation, Problems
Applications of the Cytochemical Bioassay of PTH
Structure-Function Relationships of PTH and Future Developments of the Cytochemical Bioassay
References
12. A Cytochemical Bioassay for Angiotensin II
Introduction
Bioassay of Angiotensin II
Radioimmunoassay
Cytochemical Bioassay of Angiotensin II
References
13. Hypothalamic Regulating Hormones
Introduction
Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone: Isolation and Structure
Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone: Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone
Somatostatin
Corticotropin-Releasing Factor
Prolactin-Inhibiting Factor
Measurement of Hypothalamic Regulatory Hormones in Biological Systems
Editors' Note: Cytochemical Bioassays of Releasing Hormones
Note Added in Proof
References
14. Natriuretic Hormone
Mechanism of Action
Nature of the Circulating (Na+-K+)-ATPase Inhibitor
Site of Production
Clinical Relevance
Methods Used to Detect Natriuretic Hormone
Results Obtained Using Cytochemical Techniques for (Na+-K+)-ATPase and G6PD Activity to Measure the Relative Concentration of Natriuretic Hormone in Plasma and Hypothalamus
Conclusion
References
Author Index
Subject Index
