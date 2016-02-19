Cytochemical Bioassays: Techniques and Clinical Applications describes the techniques and clinical applications of cytochemical bioassays, particularly with respect to polypeptide hormones. This book discusses the clinical and research implications of studies that use these techniques. This text is comprised of 14 chapters; the first of which introduces the reader to the origins and general principles of cytochemical bioassays, along with their advantages. This discussion is followed by a chapter that explains what is meant by ""an assay""; for what purpose assays are done; the basic components of an assay method; and the nature of the difference between in vivo and in vitro hormone bioassays, in vitro ligand assays, and enzyme assays. Attention then turns to the techniques of cytochemical bioassays and the cytochemical bioassay procedures for adrenocorticotropic hormones; thyroid-stimulating hormones; the thyroid-stimulating antibody of Graves' disease; thyroid growth stimulating and blocking immunoglobulins; and luteinizing hormones. The next chapters focus on the technique and clinical relevance of a cytochemical bioassay for gastrin-like activity and for measurement of antidiuretic hormones, parathyroid hormones, angiotensin II, natriuretic hormones, and hypothalamic regulating hormones. This book will be of interest to clinicians and practitioners of biology, biochemistry, and endocrinology.

Table of Contents



Preface

Contributors

1. General Introduction to Cytochemical Bioassays

Origins

The Need for Sensitive Bioassays of Polypeptide Hormones

Functional Versus Analytical Assays

The Advantages of Cytochemical Bioassays

References

2. What's in a Bioassay?

General

Biometric Requirements and Considerations

Biological Assay Systems

Some Practical Points

Standards as Calibration Materials

Appendix A: Glossary

Appendix B: Table of Biological Standards and Reference Materials

References

3. The Techniques of Cytochemical Bioassays

Introduction

Maintenance Culture

Chilling, Sectioning,and Reaction Methods

Section Assays

Measurement

Interpretation

Appendix: The Composition of Trowell's T8 Culture Medium

References

4. Adrenocorticotropic Hormone

Adrenocorticotropin: Structure and Function

Assays Available for Adrenocorticotropin

The Cytochemical Bioassay

Validation of the Cytochemical Bioassay

Physiological Studies and Clinical Investigations

Future Clinical Applications

References

5. Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone

Nature of Thyroid-Stimulating Hormone, Its Origin, Release, and Biological Function

Development and Nature of Assay Systems for the Determination of TSH

Methodology of the Cytochemical Bioassay for TSH

Evaluation of the Cytochemical Bioassay for TSH

Clinical AppUcations of the CBA for TSH

Summary and Discussion

References

6. The Thyroid-Stimulating Antibody of Graves' Disease

Part I. General Concepts and Assay Materials

Introduction

Current Assay Systems

Clinical Correlations of the Assay of TSAb by the cAMP Slice Assay

The Immunochemistry of TSAb: The Possibility of Developing an Immunoassay

Part II. The Cytochemical Bioassay

Procedure

Validation

Preparation of the Sample for Assay

Time Course of the Response

Discrimination Between TSH and TSAb

Comparison with Other Assays

Results with the Cytochemical Bioassay

TSAb Produced In Vitro

References to Part I

References to Part II

7. Thyroid Growth Stimulating and Blocking Immunoglobulins

Introduction

Two Quantitative Cytochemical Techniques for the Detection of TGI and TGI-B

Results with the Nucleic Acid Cytophotometry Assay System

Results with Cytochemical Measurements of Glucose-6-Phosphate Dehydrogenase Activity

Future Developments

References

8. Luteinizing Hormone: A New Generation of Bioassays

Introduction

Structure of LH

Bioassays for LH and HCG: Old and New Generations

Applications for the New Generation of Bioassay

Projections for the Future

References

9. Technique and Clinical Relevance of a Cytochemical Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity

Introduction

The Nature of Gastrin

Cytochemical Section Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity

Validation of the Assay

Application of the Cytochemical Section Bioassay for Gastrin-Like Activity

Clinical Relevance of Gastrin

The Need for a Cytochemical Bioassay of Gastrin-Like Activity

Zollinger-Ellison Syndrome

Conclusions

References

10. Measurement of Antidiuretic Hormone

Introduction

Physiology of Antidiuretic Hormone

Measurement

The Cytochemical Bioassay

Conclusions

References

11. Parathyroid Hormone

Nature of the Hormone

Biological Activity

Metabolism of PTH

Physiological Role of PTH

Structure-Function Relationships

Why Measure Circulating Levels of PTH?

Assays of Circulating PTH: Techniques, Validation, Problems

Applications of the Cytochemical Bioassay of PTH

Structure-Function Relationships of PTH and Future Developments of the Cytochemical Bioassay

References

12. A Cytochemical Bioassay for Angiotensin II

Introduction

Bioassay of Angiotensin II

Radioimmunoassay

Cytochemical Bioassay of Angiotensin II

References

13. Hypothalamic Regulating Hormones

Introduction

Thyrotropin-Releasing Hormone: Isolation and Structure

Luteinizing Hormone Releasing Hormone: Gonadotropin-Releasing Hormone

Somatostatin

Corticotropin-Releasing Factor

Prolactin-Inhibiting Factor

Measurement of Hypothalamic Regulatory Hormones in Biological Systems

Editors' Note: Cytochemical Bioassays of Releasing Hormones

Note Added in Proof

References

14. Natriuretic Hormone

Mechanism of Action

Nature of the Circulating (Na+-K+)-ATPase Inhibitor

Site of Production

Clinical Relevance

Methods Used to Detect Natriuretic Hormone

Results Obtained Using Cytochemical Techniques for (Na+-K+)-ATPase and G6PD Activity to Measure the Relative Concentration of Natriuretic Hormone in Plasma and Hypothalamus

Conclusion

References

Author Index

Subject Index