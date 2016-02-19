Cytoscopy is a 21-chapter text that covers the significant advances in the field of cytoscopy. Cytoscopy is an endoscopic test of the urinary bladder through the urethra using a cystoscope. After providing an overview of the historical developments of cytoscopy, the book goes on describing the features of a cytoscope and the examination routine of a urological patient through cytoscopy. These topics are followed by discussions on the application of cytoscopy to the diagnosis of various urinary bladder diseases, such as cystitis, ulceration, bilharziasis, trabeculation, and bladder tumor. Other chapters deal with the diagnosis of a foreign body in the urinary bladder; the alterations in the bladder resulting from changes in the uterus; and stone in the ureter. The last chapters look into the localization of the primary focus of kidney diseases using diagnostic method of ureteric catheterization. These chapters also cover the methods of examining the renal function and the significance of pyelographic data on renal disease diagnosis. This book is an ideal source for urologists.

Table of Contents



Chapter I. Historical

Chapter II. The Cystoscope

Description of the Indirect or Prismatic Cystoscope: The Sheath, with Its Irrigating and Lighting Arrangements

Telescope and Optical Arrangements

The Care and Sterilization of the Cystoscope

The Examination of The Cystoscope Before Use: Tracing Faults

Adjusting the Current

Store of Lamps

Sources of Current

Chapter III. Examination of a Urological Patient

Order of Investigation

Indications for and Contraindications to Cystoscopy

Anæsthesia: Local, Sacral, General, Spinal

Preparation of the Bladder

The Introduction of the Cystoscope

The Examination of the Bladder

Chapter IV. The Normal Bladder

The Mucosa

The Bladder Musculature

The Trigone

Nomenclature of Other Portions of the Bladder

Ureteric Orifices

Movements of the Bladder Wall

The Air Bubble

Chapter V. Cystitis. Simple Ulceration. Leucoplakia

Cystitis: Simple Cystitis, General Features

Cystitis Due to the Bacillus coli communis

Gonorrhœl Cystitis

Simple Ulceration of the Bladder

Leucoplakia

Chapter VI. Tuberculosis of the Urinary Tract

Bladder Appearances in Urinary Tuberculosis

Diagnosis of the Kidney Primarily Affected

Examination of the Opposite Kidney

Healing of the Bladder

Chapter VII. Syphilis of the Bladder

Chapter VIII. Bilharziasis of the Bladder

Chapter IX. Trabeculation and Diverticula

Trabeculation

Trabeculation Occurring in Disease of the Central Nervous System

False Diverticula

True Diverticula

Chapter X. Tumors of the Bladder

The Significance of Symptomless Ilematuria and the Necessity of Its Early Cystoscopic Investigation

The Examination of Vesical Neoplasms: Indications for Cystoscopy. Conditions Complicating Technique

Tumors of Connective-Tissue Origin

Tumors of Epithelial Origin: Villous Papilloma. Nodular Carcinoma

The Perurethral Treatment of Simple Papilloma of the Bladder

Chapter XI. Vesical Calculus

Indications for Cystoscopy

Technique: Examination of the Bladder

Chapter XII. Foreign Bodies in the Bladder

Chapter XIII. Ureterocele

Chapter XIV. Varix and Malakoplakia of the Bladder

Chapter XV. Prostatic Hypertrophy

Indications for Cystoscopy

The Dangers of Cystoscopy in Prostatic Enlargement

Pathological Anatomy

Technique of Cystoscopy

The Vesical Complications of Prostatic Hypertrophy

Miscellaneous Diseases of the Prostate

Chapter XVI. Alterations in the Bladder Resulting from Physiological and Pathological Changes in the Uterus

Alterations Due to Pregnancy

Uterine Displacements

Tumors of the Uterus

Chapter XVII. Ureteric Catheterization

The Catheterizing Cystoscope

Ureteric Catheters and Bougies

The Technique of Ureteric Catheterization

Difficulties of Ureteric Catheterization

Dangers of Ureteric Catheterization

Chapter XVIII. Stone in the Ureter.

Diagnosis: Radiology, Ureteric Meatoscopy, Ureteric Catheterization

Treatment: Technique of Various Procedures

Calculous Anuria

Renal Colic

Chapter XIX. Diseases of the Kidney

Ureteric Meatoscopy in Renal Disease: Changes in the Meatus. Changes in the Efflux

Ureteric Catheterization in Diagnosis of Renal Disease

Chapter XX. Renal Function Tests

Selection of Tests for Renal Function

The Urea-Concentration Test

Dye or Color Tests: the Indigo-Carmine Test

The Phenolsulphonephthalein Test

The Bloodurea Test

Value of Separate Renal Function Tests

Chapter XXI. Pyelography.

Data Supplied by Pyelography

Technique of Pyelography

The Normal Renal Pelvis

Congenital Abnormalities of the Kidney

Movable Kidney

Hydronephrosis

Hydroureter

Simple Inflammatory Changes in the Kidney

Renal Tuberculosis

Polycystic Kidney

Renal Tumors

Renal Calculus