Cystoscopy
1st Edition
A Theoretical and Practical Handbook Containing Chapters on Separate Renal Function and Pyelography
Cytoscopy is a 21-chapter text that covers the significant advances in the field of cytoscopy. Cytoscopy is an endoscopic test of the urinary bladder through the urethra using a cystoscope. After providing an overview of the historical developments of cytoscopy, the book goes on describing the features of a cytoscope and the examination routine of a urological patient through cytoscopy. These topics are followed by discussions on the application of cytoscopy to the diagnosis of various urinary bladder diseases, such as cystitis, ulceration, bilharziasis, trabeculation, and bladder tumor. Other chapters deal with the diagnosis of a foreign body in the urinary bladder; the alterations in the bladder resulting from changes in the uterus; and stone in the ureter. The last chapters look into the localization of the primary focus of kidney diseases using diagnostic method of ureteric catheterization. These chapters also cover the methods of examining the renal function and the significance of pyelographic data on renal disease diagnosis. This book is an ideal source for urologists.
Chapter I. Historical
Chapter II. The Cystoscope
Description of the Indirect or Prismatic Cystoscope: The Sheath, with Its Irrigating and Lighting Arrangements
Telescope and Optical Arrangements
The Care and Sterilization of the Cystoscope
The Examination of The Cystoscope Before Use: Tracing Faults
Adjusting the Current
Store of Lamps
Sources of Current
Chapter III. Examination of a Urological Patient
Order of Investigation
Indications for and Contraindications to Cystoscopy
Anæsthesia: Local, Sacral, General, Spinal
Preparation of the Bladder
The Introduction of the Cystoscope
The Examination of the Bladder
Chapter IV. The Normal Bladder
The Mucosa
The Bladder Musculature
The Trigone
Nomenclature of Other Portions of the Bladder
Ureteric Orifices
Movements of the Bladder Wall
The Air Bubble
Chapter V. Cystitis. Simple Ulceration. Leucoplakia
Cystitis: Simple Cystitis, General Features
Cystitis Due to the Bacillus coli communis
Gonorrhœl Cystitis
Simple Ulceration of the Bladder
Leucoplakia
Chapter VI. Tuberculosis of the Urinary Tract
Bladder Appearances in Urinary Tuberculosis
Diagnosis of the Kidney Primarily Affected
Examination of the Opposite Kidney
Healing of the Bladder
Chapter VII. Syphilis of the Bladder
Chapter VIII. Bilharziasis of the Bladder
Chapter IX. Trabeculation and Diverticula
Trabeculation
Trabeculation Occurring in Disease of the Central Nervous System
False Diverticula
True Diverticula
Chapter X. Tumors of the Bladder
The Significance of Symptomless Ilematuria and the Necessity of Its Early Cystoscopic Investigation
The Examination of Vesical Neoplasms: Indications for Cystoscopy. Conditions Complicating Technique
Tumors of Connective-Tissue Origin
Tumors of Epithelial Origin: Villous Papilloma. Nodular Carcinoma
The Perurethral Treatment of Simple Papilloma of the Bladder
Chapter XI. Vesical Calculus
Indications for Cystoscopy
Technique: Examination of the Bladder
Chapter XII. Foreign Bodies in the Bladder
Chapter XIII. Ureterocele
Chapter XIV. Varix and Malakoplakia of the Bladder
Chapter XV. Prostatic Hypertrophy
Indications for Cystoscopy
The Dangers of Cystoscopy in Prostatic Enlargement
Pathological Anatomy
Technique of Cystoscopy
The Vesical Complications of Prostatic Hypertrophy
Miscellaneous Diseases of the Prostate
Chapter XVI. Alterations in the Bladder Resulting from Physiological and Pathological Changes in the Uterus
Alterations Due to Pregnancy
Uterine Displacements
Tumors of the Uterus
Chapter XVII. Ureteric Catheterization
The Catheterizing Cystoscope
Ureteric Catheters and Bougies
The Technique of Ureteric Catheterization
Difficulties of Ureteric Catheterization
Dangers of Ureteric Catheterization
Chapter XVIII. Stone in the Ureter.
Diagnosis: Radiology, Ureteric Meatoscopy, Ureteric Catheterization
Treatment: Technique of Various Procedures
Calculous Anuria
Renal Colic
Chapter XIX. Diseases of the Kidney
Ureteric Meatoscopy in Renal Disease: Changes in the Meatus. Changes in the Efflux
Ureteric Catheterization in Diagnosis of Renal Disease
Chapter XX. Renal Function Tests
Selection of Tests for Renal Function
The Urea-Concentration Test
Dye or Color Tests: the Indigo-Carmine Test
The Phenolsulphonephthalein Test
The Bloodurea Test
Value of Separate Renal Function Tests
Chapter XXI. Pyelography.
Data Supplied by Pyelography
Technique of Pyelography
The Normal Renal Pelvis
Congenital Abnormalities of the Kidney
Movable Kidney
Hydronephrosis
Hydroureter
Simple Inflammatory Changes in the Kidney
Renal Tuberculosis
Polycystic Kidney
Renal Tumors
Renal Calculus
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2027
- Published:
- 1st January 1927
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483221533