Cystic Fibrosis Care - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443100031

Cystic Fibrosis Care

1st Edition

A Practical Guide

Authors: Allison Peebles Gary Connett Judi Maddison Joan Gavin
Paperback ISBN: 9780443100031
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 2nd June 2005
Page Count: 332
Description

Written by a team of experts in the field this unique book is a practical guide for the care of cystic fibrosis patients based on day-to-day experience and scientific evidence. Chapters cover every aspect of care from basic daily respiratory and gastroenterology management to the more common complications in cystic fibrosis and includes problem solving more complex issues. Covering all areas of clinical and psychosocial care for the cystic fibrosis patient, Cystic Fibrosis Care is designed to allow quick access to relevant information and is an invaluable guide for physiotherapists, GPs, paediatricians, nurses and dieticians.

Key Features

  • Quick access to relevant information
  • Boxes throughout the text to reinforce important messages
  • Chapters to cover every aspect of care from basic daily respiratory and gastroenterology management, the more common complications in CF, to problem solving more complex issues

Table of Contents

CONTENTS
CHAPTER 1 – Organisation of CF Services from national levels of care to home care
CHAPTER 2 – Diagnosis
CHAPTER 3 – Respiratory Management
CHAPTER 4 – Ear, Nose and Throat
CHAPTER 5 - Physiotherapy
CHAPTER 6 – Nutritional Management
CHAPTER 7 – Gastroenterology
CHAPTER 8 – Hepatology
CHAPTER 9 – Diabetes and Glucose Intolerance
CHAPTER 10 – Arthropathy and Vasculitis
CHAPTER 11 – Growth and Pubertal Development
CHAPTER 12 – Fertility
CHAPTER 13 – Psychological Issues
CHAPTER 14 – Social Issues
CHAPTER 15 – Non transplant surgery
CHAPTER 16 – Anaesthesia
CHAPTER 17 – Genetics
CHAPTER 18 – Lung transplantation
CHAPTER 19 – Care of the Dying Patient
CHAPTER 20 – Imaging
CHAPTER 21 – Monitoring and Investigations
CHAPTER 22 – Useful organisations for families and professionals
CHAPTER 23 – Pharmacopoeia

Details

No. of pages:
332
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
Paperback ISBN:
9780443100031

About the Author

Allison Peebles

Gary Connett

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Paediatrician, Department of Paediatrics, Southampton General Hospital

Judi Maddison

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Nurse Specialist for Cystic Fibrosis, Child Health, Southampton General Hospital

Joan Gavin

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Paediatric Cystic Fibrosis Dietitian, Child Health, Southampton General Hospital, UK

