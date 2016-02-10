Cystic Fibrosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323416412, 9780323416429

Cystic Fibrosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-1

1st Edition

Authors: Jon Koff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323416412
eBook ISBN: 9780323416429
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th February 2016
Description

Dr. Jon Koff has assembled and expert team of authors of the topic of Cystic Fibrosis. Articles include: Epidemiology and Pathobiology, Genetics and genetic medicine in Cystic Fibrosis, Innate and Adaptive Immunity in Cystic Fibrosis, Microbiome in Cystic Fibrosis, Diagnostic Testing in Cystic Fibrosis, Treating Pseudomonas in Cystic Fibrosis, Diagnosis of Adult Patients with Cystic Fibrosis, Transition from Pediatrics to Adult Care, Lung Transplant in Cystic Fibrosis, and more!

About the Authors

Jon Koff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale University

