Cystic Fibrosis, An Issue of Clinics in Chest Medicine, Volume 37-1

Dr. Jon Koff has assembled and expert team of authors of the topic of Cystic Fibrosis. Articles include: Epidemiology and Pathobiology, Genetics and genetic medicine in Cystic Fibrosis, Innate and Adaptive Immunity in Cystic Fibrosis, Microbiome in Cystic Fibrosis, Diagnostic Testing in Cystic Fibrosis, Treating Pseudomonas in Cystic Fibrosis, Diagnosis of Adult Patients with Cystic Fibrosis, Transition from Pediatrics to Adult Care, Lung Transplant in Cystic Fibrosis, and more!