Cylindric Algebras - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720420432, 9780080934723

Cylindric Algebras, Volume I

1st Edition

Authors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080934723
Hardcover ISBN: 9780720420432
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1985
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
49.99
42.49
20100.00
17085.00
282.73
240.32
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

General Theory of Algebras. Elementary Properties of Cylindric Algebras. General Algebraic Notions Applied to Cylindric Algebras.

Description

Volume I provides a detailed analysis of cylindric algebras, starting with a formulation of their axioms and a development of their elementary properties, and proceeding to a deeper study of their interrelationships by means of general algebraic notions such as subalgebras, homomorphisms, direct products, free algebras, reducts and relativized algebras.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1971
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080934723
Hardcover ISBN:
9780720420432

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Author Unknown Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.