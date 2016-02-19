Cylindric Algebras, Volume I
1st Edition
Authors: Bozzano Luisa
Hardcover ISBN: 9780720420432
eBook ISBN: 9780080934723
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st February 1985
Table of Contents
General Theory of Algebras. Elementary Properties of Cylindric Algebras. General Algebraic Notions Applied to Cylindric Algebras.
Description
Volume I provides a detailed analysis of cylindric algebras, starting with a formulation of their axioms and a development of their elementary properties, and proceeding to a deeper study of their interrelationships by means of general algebraic notions such as subalgebras, homomorphisms, direct products, free algebras, reducts and relativized algebras.
About the Authors
Bozzano Luisa Author
