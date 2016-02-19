Cyclotron Waves in Plasma
1st Edition
Description
Cyclotron Waves in Plasma is a four-chapter text that covers the basic physical concepts of the theory of cyclotron waves and cyclotron instabilities, brought about by the existence of steady or alternating plasma currents flowing perpendicular to the magnetic field.
This book considers first a wide range of questions associated with the linear theory of cyclotron oscillations in equilibrium plasmas and in electron plasmas in metals and semiconductors. The next chapter deals with the parametric excitation of electron cyclotron oscillations in plasma in an alternating electric field. A chapter focuses on plasma turbulence, which results from the development of cyclotron instabilities. The last chapter discusses pertinent experimental data concerning cyclotron waves in plasma.
The book is intended for specialists in plasma physics and a number of related fields, including the physics of the ionosphere, solar wind and, metals, as well as for students and teachers who are specializing in these subjects.
Table of Contents
From the Editor
List of the Most Frequently Occurring Symbols
Foreword to the English Edition
Introduction
Chapter I Linear Theory of Cyclotron Waves in Plasma
1.1 Dielectric Permittivity Tensor and Dispersion Equation
1.2 Dispersion Equation and Dielectric Permittivity Tensor for Case of Transverse Propagation θ = π/2
1.3 Ordinary Electron and Ion Cyclotron Waves
1.4 Extraordinary Electron Cyclotron Waves
1.5 Extraordinary Ion Cyclotron Waves and Interaction of Ion Cyclotron Waves with Fast Magnetosonic Waves
1.6 Dielectric Permittivity Tensor and Dispersion Equation for Slow Ion Cyclotron Waves
1.7 Slow Ion Cyclotron Waves in Low-Pressure Plasma (Electrostatic Oscillations)
1.8 SlowIonCyclotron waves in finite-Pressure Plasma (Nonelectrostatic Oscillations)
1.9 Low frequency Longitudinal Electron — Ion Plasma Oscillations in a Magnetic Field
1.10 Cerenkov and Cyclotron Excitation of Low Frequency Longitudinal Oscillations by Streams of Charged Particles
(a) Excitation of Plasma Oscillations by Streams of Charged Particles
(b) Excitation of Plasma Oscillations by a Beam of Charged Particles Having an Anisotropie Distribution Function
1.11 Discussion of Experimental Results From Investigations of Dispersion and Damping of Electron Cyclotron and Ion Waves
(a) Electron Cyclotron Waves
(b) Ion Cyclotron Waves
(c) Electrostatic Ion Acoustic Waves in a Magnetic Field
Chapter II Cyclotron Instabilities in Plasma with a Transverse Current
2.1 Linear Theory of Electron Cyclotron Instability in Plasma with a Transverse Current (u <vΤe)
(a) Kinetic Instability
(b) Hydrodynamic Instability
2.2 Dispersion Equation for Weakly Inhomogeneous Plasma with a Transverse Current (Local Approximation)
2.3 Ion Acoustic Instability in Low-Pressure Plasma
2.4 Electron Cyclotron Wave Instability When u ~ vTe)
2.5 Influence of Loss Cone on Development of Ion Plasma and Electron Cyclotron Instability in Absence of Transverse Current
(a) Ion Plasma Instability
(b) Electron Cyclotron Instability
2.6 Influence of Loss Cone on Development of Ion Plasma and Electron Cyclotron Instability for Plasma Carrying a Transverse Current
(a) Ion Plasma Instability
(b) Electron Cyclotron Instability
Chapter III Electron Cyclotron Instability and Turbulence in Plasma Carrying A Transverse Current
3.1 Turbulence and Anomalous Resistivity in a Hot Ion Plasma (Kinetic Instability)
3.2 Turbulence and Anomalous Resistivity in a Hot Electron Plasma (Hydrodynamic Instability)
(a) Large Drift Velocity
(b) Small Drift Velocity
3.3 Nonlinear Theory of Cyclotron Instability in Single-Mode Regime (Ion Trapping)
3.4 Nonlinear Theory of Cyclotron Instability in Single-Mode Regime (Electron Stabilization Mechanism)
3.5 Structure of Collisionless Shock Wave Caused by Electron Cyclotron Waves
3.6 Discussion of Experimental Results on Excitation of Electron Cyclotron Waves by a Transverse Beam
Chapter IV Electron Cyclotron Instability and Turbulence in Plasma with an Alternating Electric Field
4.1 Dispersion Equation for Longitudinal Oscillations of Plasma in an Alternating Electric Field
4.2 Kinetic Electron Cyclotron Parametric Instability of Hot Ion Plasma
4.3 Hydrodynamic Electron Cyclotron Parametric Plasma Instability
4.4 Ion Acoustic Parametric Plasma Instability
4.5 Discussion of Experimental Results if Investigations on Parametric Instability of Electron Cyclotron Waves and on Anomalous Wave Absorption in Plasma
Appendix Cyclotron Waves in Metals
A.l Propagation of Electromagnetic Waves in Metals
A.2 Ordinary Cyclotron Waves in Metals
A.3 Extraordinary Cyclotron Waves in Metals
A.4 Coupled Cyclotron and Spin Waves in Magnetically Ordered Metals and Semiconductors
(a) Ordinary Wave
(b) Extraordinary Wave
A.5 Coupled Cyclotron and Spin Waves in Nonferromagnetic Metals
A.6 Discussion of Experimental Results on Investigations of Propagation of Cyclotron Waves in Metals
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 218
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1981
- Published:
- 1st January 1981
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483280783