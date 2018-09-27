Cyclostratigraphy and Astrochronology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128150986, 9780128155189

Cyclostratigraphy and Astrochronology, Volume 3

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Montenari
eBook ISBN: 9780128155189
Paperback ISBN: 9780128150986
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 27th September 2018
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

1. Cyclostratigraphy and Astrochronology in 2018
Linda A. Hinnov
2. Astronomical Time Scale for the Mesozoic
Chunju Huang
3. Cyclostratigraphy of Shallow-Marine Carbonates – Limitations and Opportunities
André Strasser
4. Mechanisms of Preservation of the Long Milankovitch Cycles in Detrital Supply and Carbonate Production in Hemipelagic Marl-Limestone Alternations
Mathieu Martinez
5. Arabian Orbital Sequences
Moujahed Al-Husseini
6. Muschelkalk Ramp Cycles Revisited
Annette E. Götz and Ákos Török
7. The Down-dip Preferential Sequence Record of Orbital Cycles in Greenhouse Carbonate Ramps: Examples from the Jurassic of the Iberian Basin (NE Spain)
Beatriz Bádenas and Marcos Aurell
8. Astronomical Calibration of the Tithonian – Berriasian in the Neuquén Basin, Argentina: a Contribution from the Southern Hemisphere to the Geologic Time Scale
Diego A. Kietzmann, Maria Paula Iglesia Llanos, and Melisa Kohan Martinez
9. Paleocene-Eocene Calcareous Nannofossil Biostratigraphy and Cyclostratigraphy from the Neo-Tethys, Pabdeh Formation of the Zagros Basin (Iran)
Seyed Hamidreza Azami, Erik Wolfgring, Michael Wagreich, and Mohamad Hosein Mahmudy Gharaie

Description

Stratigraphy and Time Scale, Volume Three in the Advances in Sequence Stratigraphy series, covers current research across many stratigraphic disciplines, providing information on the most recent developments for the geoscientific research community. This fully commissioned review publication aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, isotope stratigraphy, astrochronology, climatostratigraphy, seismic stratigraphy, biostratigraphy, ice core chronology, cyclostratigraphy, palaeoceanography, sequence stratigraphy, and more. Updated chapters include topics such as the Cyclostratigraphy of shallow-water carbonates – limitations and opportunities, Muschelkalk ramp cycles, Orbital Control on Paleozoic Source Rock Formation, and Cyclostratigraphy in different Jurassic carbonate ramps (Iberian Basin, NE Spain).

Key Features

  • Contains contributions from leading authorities in the field
  • Informs and updates on all the latest developments in the field
  • Aims to foster and convey progress in stratigraphy, including geochronology, magnetostratigraphy, lithostratigraphy, event-stratigraphy, and more

Readership

Academic and applied geoscientists in universities, industry and government; economic geologists, instructors and earth scientists

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780128155189
Paperback ISBN:
9780128150986

About the Editors

Michael Montenari Editor

Dr. Michael Montenari works at the Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University.

Affiliations and Expertise

Earth Sciences and Geography Department, Keele University, Newcastle, UK

