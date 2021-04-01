COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Cyclospora and Cyclosporiasis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128216163

Cyclospora and Cyclosporiasis

1st Edition

Epidemiology, Diagnosis, Detection, and Control

Authors: Longxian Zhang Rong-Jun Wang Guang-Hui Zhao Jun-Qiang Li
Paperback ISBN: 9780128216163
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 200
Description

Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that can be transmitted via food or water sources and causes intestinal disease (Cyclosporiasis) in humans. Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cyclosporiasis: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, Detection, and Control reviews 22 species of Cyclospora and discusses Cyclospora cayetanensis infection in humans. The book provides comprehensive coverage which includes taxonomy and biology, molecular characteristics, and transmission of the parasite. The book provides researchers, clinicians, public health, and food safety officials with basic data for the epidemiology of the Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis as well as strategies to monitor of large-scale outbreak of Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis. It also covers clinical symptoms, diagnostic methods, and means of treatment and prevention of this disease, and informs readers of the hazards, common means of transmission of the parasite, and self-protection measures.

Key Features

  • Provides the taxonomy of 22 species of Cyclospora (including two newly identified Cyclospora species)
  • Covers the scenarios and characteristics of recent epidemics in the world, susceptible populations, and the risk factors in the transmission of the Cyclospora cayetanensis
  • Summarizes recent developments in detection methods of Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis in humans, animals, and the environment

Readership

Parasitologists; microbiologists; epidemiologists; professors and graduate students in microbiology, parasitology, and epidemiology; public health specialists; clinicians specializing in infectious diseases, internal medicine and clinical pathology

Table of Contents

1. Taxonomy and Biology
2. Molecular characteristics
3. Clinical features
4. Epidemiology in human and animals
5. Transmission risk factors
6. Diagnosis and detection methods
7. Treatment and Prevention
8. Conclusions and perspective

Details

About the Authors

Longxian Zhang

Long-Xian Zhang is a Henan Province Distinguished Professor at Henan Agricultural University. Since 1996, he has been engaged in the study of the epidemiology and molecular characteristics of zoonotic Cryptosporidium and Giardia. He is a member of the American microbiology Society, the International Protozoan Society; China Protozoological Society and of the Chinese Society of Preventive Medicine, medical parasitology branch.

Affiliations and Expertise

Henan Province Distinguished Professor, Henan Agricultural University

Rong-Jun Wang

Dr. Rong-Jun Wang is an Associated Professor at Henan Agricultural University. Since 2004,he has been engaged in the study of zoonotic Cryptosporidium, Giardia duodenalis, and Cyclospora cayetanensis with a major interest in molecular epidemiology, invasive mechanism, and innate immunity of these pathogens. He is a member of the American Microbiology Society, the International Protozoan Society, the China Protozoological Society, and the Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Parasitology Branch. He has also served as a peer reviewer expert for Parasites & Vectors, Food Research International, Infection, Genetics and Evolution, and Parasitology Research.

Affiliations and Expertise

Associated Professor, Henan Agricultural University

Guang-Hui Zhao

Dr. Guang-Hui Zhao is Professor, New Century Talents of Chinese Ministry of Education, Northwest A&F University. Since 2004, he have been engaged in the molecular epidemiology, immunology and genetics of zoonotic parasites in humans and animals, eg. Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Cyclospora, Cysticercus cellulosae, Trichinella spiralis. He is a member of the International Protozoan Society and Editor of Advances in Animal Medicine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, New Century Talents of Chinese Ministry of Education, Northwest A&F University

Jun-Qiang Li

Dr. Jun-Qiang Li Henan is a member of Long-Xian Zhang’s lab at Henan Agricultural University. He is part of the College of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine and has a PhD in Veterinary Medicine. Since 2011, Dr. Li has been engaged in the study of the epidemiology and molecular characteristics of Cyclospora in humans and animals (such as nonhuman primates, dairy cattle. He has also conducted research on the population genetic structure of Cyclospora cayetanensis infection in humans. He is a member of the China Protozoological Society.

Affiliations and Expertise

Long-Xian Zhang’s lab, Henan Agricultural University

