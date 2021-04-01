Cyclospora and Cyclosporiasis
1st Edition
Epidemiology, Diagnosis, Detection, and Control
Description
Cyclospora cayetanensis is a microscopic parasite that can be transmitted via food or water sources and causes intestinal disease (Cyclosporiasis) in humans. Cyclospora cayetanensis and Cyclosporiasis: Epidemiology, Diagnosis, Detection, and Control reviews 22 species of Cyclospora and discusses Cyclospora cayetanensis infection in humans. The book provides comprehensive coverage which includes taxonomy and biology, molecular characteristics, and transmission of the parasite. The book provides researchers, clinicians, public health, and food safety officials with basic data for the epidemiology of the Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis as well as strategies to monitor of large-scale outbreak of Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis. It also covers clinical symptoms, diagnostic methods, and means of treatment and prevention of this disease, and informs readers of the hazards, common means of transmission of the parasite, and self-protection measures.
Key Features
- Provides the taxonomy of 22 species of Cyclospora (including two newly identified Cyclospora species)
- Covers the scenarios and characteristics of recent epidemics in the world, susceptible populations, and the risk factors in the transmission of the Cyclospora cayetanensis
- Summarizes recent developments in detection methods of Cyclospora spp. or Cyclospora cayetanensis in humans, animals, and the environment
Readership
Parasitologists; microbiologists; epidemiologists; professors and graduate students in microbiology, parasitology, and epidemiology; public health specialists; clinicians specializing in infectious diseases, internal medicine and clinical pathology
Table of Contents
1. Taxonomy and Biology
2. Molecular characteristics
3. Clinical features
4. Epidemiology in human and animals
5. Transmission risk factors
6. Diagnosis and detection methods
7. Treatment and Prevention
8. Conclusions and perspective
Details
- No. of pages:
- 200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st April 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128216163
About the Authors
Longxian Zhang
Long-Xian Zhang is a Henan Province Distinguished Professor at Henan Agricultural University. Since 1996, he has been engaged in the study of the epidemiology and molecular characteristics of zoonotic Cryptosporidium and Giardia. He is a member of the American microbiology Society, the International Protozoan Society; China Protozoological Society and of the Chinese Society of Preventive Medicine, medical parasitology branch.
Affiliations and Expertise
Henan Province Distinguished Professor, Henan Agricultural University
Rong-Jun Wang
Dr. Rong-Jun Wang is an Associated Professor at Henan Agricultural University. Since 2004,he has been engaged in the study of zoonotic Cryptosporidium, Giardia duodenalis, and Cyclospora cayetanensis with a major interest in molecular epidemiology, invasive mechanism, and innate immunity of these pathogens. He is a member of the American Microbiology Society, the International Protozoan Society, the China Protozoological Society, and the Chinese Association of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine, Animal Parasitology Branch. He has also served as a peer reviewer expert for Parasites & Vectors, Food Research International, Infection, Genetics and Evolution, and Parasitology Research.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associated Professor, Henan Agricultural University
Guang-Hui Zhao
Dr. Guang-Hui Zhao is Professor, New Century Talents of Chinese Ministry of Education, Northwest A&F University. Since 2004, he have been engaged in the molecular epidemiology, immunology and genetics of zoonotic parasites in humans and animals, eg. Cryptosporidium, Giardia, Cyclospora, Cysticercus cellulosae, Trichinella spiralis. He is a member of the International Protozoan Society and Editor of Advances in Animal Medicine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, New Century Talents of Chinese Ministry of Education, Northwest A&F University
Jun-Qiang Li
Dr. Jun-Qiang Li Henan is a member of Long-Xian Zhang’s lab at Henan Agricultural University. He is part of the College of Animal Science and Veterinary Medicine and has a PhD in Veterinary Medicine. Since 2011, Dr. Li has been engaged in the study of the epidemiology and molecular characteristics of Cyclospora in humans and animals (such as nonhuman primates, dairy cattle. He has also conducted research on the population genetic structure of Cyclospora cayetanensis infection in humans. He is a member of the China Protozoological Society.
Affiliations and Expertise
Long-Xian Zhang’s lab, Henan Agricultural University
