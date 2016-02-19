Cyclophanes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124030022, 9781483269474

Cyclophanes

1st Edition

Editors: Philip M. Keehn Stuart M. Rosenfeld
eBook ISBN: 9781483269474
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1983
Page Count: 412
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cyclophanes, Volume II, provides a comprehensive review of the field of cyclophane chemistry for the period between the earlier volume in this series (Bridged Aromatic Compounds by A. H. Smith, 1964) and the present (generally through 1981). An attempt has been made to provide a selection of topics that delineate the past and present of cyclophane chemistry and point toward some of its future directions. The ordering of chapters has been chosen to present background, theory, structure, and spectroscopy followed by a somewhat arbitrary division of cyclophanes into subgroups, roughly in order of increasing structural complexity. Key topics discussed include the synthesis and properties of heterophanes, condensed benzenoid and nonbenzenoid cyclophanes, multibridged and multilayered cyclophanes, cyclophanes in host-guest chemistry, and cyclophanes as synthetic analogs of enzymes and receptors. Individual chapters have been written so that they may be read with little or no direct reference to other chapters. Each stands alone as a review of a particular area of cyclophane chemistry and therefore some overlap between chapters will be apparent.

Table of Contents


Contributors to Volumes I and II

Preface

Contents of Volume I

6. Synthesis and Properties of Heterophanes

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Synthesis and Chemistry of Heterophanes

IV. Conformational Aspects

References

7. Condensed Benzenoid Cyclophanes

I. Introduction

II. General Synthetic Routes to Cyclophanes

III. Naphthalene-Derived Cyclophanes

IV. Anthracene-Derived Cyclophanes

V. Phenanthrene-Derived Cyclophanes

VI. Cyclophanes from Polycondensed Aromatic Compounds

VII. Cyclophanes from Biphenyls

VIII. Outlook

References

8. Nonbenzenoid Cyclophanes

I. Introduction

II. Synthetic Methods

III. Phanes Containing Nonbenzenoid 6π Systems

IV. Phanes Containing Nonbenzenoid 10π Systems

V. Conclusion

References

9. Multibridged Cyclophanes

I. Introduction

II. Nomenclature

III. Preparation of Multibridged Cyclophanes

IV. Chemical Behavior of Multibridged Cyclophanes

V. Concluding Remarks: Outlook

References

10. Multilayered Cyclophanes

I. Introduction

II. Multilayered Paracyclophanes

III. Multilayered [2.2]Metacyclophanes

IV. Multilayered Metaparacyclophanes

V. Other Multilayered Cyclophanes

References

11. Cyclophanes in Host-Guest Chemistry

I. Introduction

II. Cyclophanes as Artificial Inclusion Hosts

III. Preliminary Studies

IV. Cyclophane Applications in Nonaqueous Solution

V. Cyclophane Applications in Aqueous Solution

VI. Prospects

References

12. Cyclophanes as Synthetic Analogs of Enzymes and Receptors

I. Introduction

II. Crown Ether Hosts Based on Cyclophanes

III. Bridged and Capped Porphyrins and Related Systems

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
412
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1983
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483269474

About the Editor

Philip M. Keehn

Stuart M. Rosenfeld

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.