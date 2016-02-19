Cyclophanes
1st Edition
Description
Cyclophanes, Volume II, provides a comprehensive review of the field of cyclophane chemistry for the period between the earlier volume in this series (Bridged Aromatic Compounds by A. H. Smith, 1964) and the present (generally through 1981). An attempt has been made to provide a selection of topics that delineate the past and present of cyclophane chemistry and point toward some of its future directions. The ordering of chapters has been chosen to present background, theory, structure, and spectroscopy followed by a somewhat arbitrary division of cyclophanes into subgroups, roughly in order of increasing structural complexity. Key topics discussed include the synthesis and properties of heterophanes, condensed benzenoid and nonbenzenoid cyclophanes, multibridged and multilayered cyclophanes, cyclophanes in host-guest chemistry, and cyclophanes as synthetic analogs of enzymes and receptors. Individual chapters have been written so that they may be read with little or no direct reference to other chapters. Each stands alone as a review of a particular area of cyclophane chemistry and therefore some overlap between chapters will be apparent.
Table of Contents
Contributors to Volumes I and II
Preface
Contents of Volume I
6. Synthesis and Properties of Heterophanes
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Synthesis and Chemistry of Heterophanes
IV. Conformational Aspects
References
7. Condensed Benzenoid Cyclophanes
I. Introduction
II. General Synthetic Routes to Cyclophanes
III. Naphthalene-Derived Cyclophanes
IV. Anthracene-Derived Cyclophanes
V. Phenanthrene-Derived Cyclophanes
VI. Cyclophanes from Polycondensed Aromatic Compounds
VII. Cyclophanes from Biphenyls
VIII. Outlook
References
8. Nonbenzenoid Cyclophanes
I. Introduction
II. Synthetic Methods
III. Phanes Containing Nonbenzenoid 6π Systems
IV. Phanes Containing Nonbenzenoid 10π Systems
V. Conclusion
References
9. Multibridged Cyclophanes
I. Introduction
II. Nomenclature
III. Preparation of Multibridged Cyclophanes
IV. Chemical Behavior of Multibridged Cyclophanes
V. Concluding Remarks: Outlook
References
10. Multilayered Cyclophanes
I. Introduction
II. Multilayered Paracyclophanes
III. Multilayered [2.2]Metacyclophanes
IV. Multilayered Metaparacyclophanes
V. Other Multilayered Cyclophanes
References
11. Cyclophanes in Host-Guest Chemistry
I. Introduction
II. Cyclophanes as Artificial Inclusion Hosts
III. Preliminary Studies
IV. Cyclophane Applications in Nonaqueous Solution
V. Cyclophane Applications in Aqueous Solution
VI. Prospects
References
12. Cyclophanes as Synthetic Analogs of Enzymes and Receptors
I. Introduction
II. Crown Ether Hosts Based on Cyclophanes
III. Bridged and Capped Porphyrins and Related Systems
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1983
- Published:
- 28th January 1983
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483269474