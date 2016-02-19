Cyclic Sedimentation, Volume 10
1st Edition
Series Volume Editors: Author Unknown
eBook ISBN: 9780080869216
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 279
Description
This book provides an overview of the developments in sedimentology. Despite the existence of a huge literature, this is the first time that a textbook has been written on the subject of cyclic sedimentation. The book tries to cover as much of the relevant data as is necessary to allow for adequate consideration of all significant hypotheses.
