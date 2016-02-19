Cyclic Sedimentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444401830, 9780080869216

Cyclic Sedimentation, Volume 10

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Bozzano Luisa
eBook ISBN: 9780080869216
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 1st January 1967
Page Count: 279
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
155.00
108.50
108.50
108.50
124.00
108.50
108.50
124.00
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book provides an overview of the developments in sedimentology. Despite the existence of a huge literature, this is the first time that a textbook has been written on the subject of cyclic sedimentation. The book tries to cover as much of the relevant data as is necessary to allow for adequate consideration of all significant hypotheses.

Details

No. of pages:
279
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1967
Published:
1st January 1967
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080869216

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Bozzano Luisa Series Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.