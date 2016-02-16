Cycles, Value & Employment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080312835, 9781483293202

Cycles, Value & Employment

1st Edition

Responses To The Economic Crisis

Editors: Orio Giarini
eBook ISBN: 9781483293202
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 16th February 2016
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
19.99
15.99
15.99
24.95
19.96
19.96
31.95
25.56
25.56
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

An unconventional evaluation of the causes which, in the last ten years, have dramatically pushed down the rates of economic growth. The distinguished author, a member of the Club of Rome, argues that it is not simply a question of a new long term economic cycle of the types described by Schumpeter and Kondratieff, but is rather the effect of a fundamental change in the traditional, industrial modes of production. A clear evaluation of such change leads to the necessity of reformulating the notion of economic value, in order to find new strategies for developing a nation's wealth.

Readership

Of interest to economists and general readers.

Table of Contents

The long term economic movements and the dynamics of technical progress: their implications for a policy of science, technology and scientific developments, O Giarini & H Loubergé. The notion of economic value in the post-industrial society. Notes: The employment problem. A new "supply side economics": the question of the diminishing returns of technology. Economic crisis, interest rates and the diminishing returns of technology.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483293202

About the Editor

Orio Giarini

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.