Cycles, Value & Employment
1st Edition
Responses To The Economic Crisis
Description
An unconventional evaluation of the causes which, in the last ten years, have dramatically pushed down the rates of economic growth. The distinguished author, a member of the Club of Rome, argues that it is not simply a question of a new long term economic cycle of the types described by Schumpeter and Kondratieff, but is rather the effect of a fundamental change in the traditional, industrial modes of production. A clear evaluation of such change leads to the necessity of reformulating the notion of economic value, in order to find new strategies for developing a nation's wealth.
Readership
Of interest to economists and general readers.
Table of Contents
The long term economic movements and the dynamics of technical progress: their implications for a policy of science, technology and scientific developments, O Giarini & H Loubergé. The notion of economic value in the post-industrial society. Notes: The employment problem. A new "supply side economics": the question of the diminishing returns of technology. Economic crisis, interest rates and the diminishing returns of technology.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 16th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483293202