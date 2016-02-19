Cybernetics and Development - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080114316, 9781483155111

Cybernetics and Development

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs in Pure and Applied Biology: Zoology

Authors: Michael J. Apter,
Editors: G. A. Kerkut
eBook ISBN: 9781483155111
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1966
Page Count: 200
Description

Cybernetics and Development deals with the ways in which growing and developing biological systems control themselves during development. It is a preliminary attempt to apply some of the insights and techniques of cybernetics to the problem of understanding such development and its control.
The book begins with a discussion of the nature of cybernetics and its methods. Separate chapters cover the use of cybernetics in the field of biological development; previous work in the area of cybernetics related to automata theory; and the application of information theory to development. Subsequent chapters present models of development. These include computer programs which continually replicate themselves and control the resulting development; growing automata nets as models of development; and a method that allows a system to control the relative sizes of its parts during development and afterwards during regeneration. This book provides enough background material to make it understandable both to the biologist with little knowledge of cybernetics and the cybernetician with no great knowledge of developmental biology.

Table of Contents


Preface

1. The Cybernetic Approach

Introduction

The Nature of Cybernetics

Criticisms of Cybernetics

References

2. The Problems of Development

The Relevance of Cybernetics

Background in Biology

An Axiomatization of Development

Some Basic Problems

References

3. Cybernetics and Development

Cybernetic Models of Development

Models of Self-Reproduction

Evolution, Learning, and Development

References

4. Information Theory and Development

Amount of Information in the Organism

Changes in Information Content during Development

Preformation and Epigenesis

General Discussion

References

5. Development on the Computer

Programming Development

Some Basic Models

Towards Greater Complexity

References

6. Growing Automata Nets

Design for a Zygote

Some Algorithms for Development

The Nucleus and Its Environments

References

7. The Control of Pattern

A Model of Pattern Control

A Genetic Interpretation of the Model

References

8. Discussion

Self-Reference in Development

Development into Complexity

Possibilities for Further Research

Concluding Remarks

References

Appendix

1. National-Elliott 803 Instruction Code

2. Information Theory

References

3. Turing Machines

References

4. The Jacob and Monod Work

References

Index


Details

No. of pages:
200
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1966
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155111

About the Author

Michael J. Apter,

About the Editor

G. A. Kerkut

