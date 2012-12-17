Cybercrime Investigative Case Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124095069, 9780124095465

Cybercrime Investigative Case Management

1st Edition

An Excerpt from Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard

Authors: Brett Shavers
eBook ISBN: 9780124095465
Paperback ISBN: 9780124095069
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 17th December 2012
Page Count: 28
Description

Investigative Case Management is a "first look" excerpted from Brett Shavers' new Syngress book, Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard. Investigative case management is more than just organizing your case files. It includes the analysis of all evidence collected through digital examinations, interviews, surveillance, and other data sources. In order to place a suspect behind any keyboard, supporting evidence needs to be collected and attributed to a person. This first look provides you with traditional and innovative methods of data analysis to identify and eliminate suspects through a combination of supporting methods of analysis.

Readership

Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, IT managers, InfoSec consultants, criminologists, sociologists, attorneys, law enforcement officers, Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, and high-tech crime associations.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Investigative Case Management

1.1 Introduction

Bibliography

About the Author

Brett Shavers

Brett Shavers is a former law enforcement officer of a municipal police department. He has been an investigator assigned to state and federal task forces. Besides working many specialty positions, Brett was the first digital forensics examiner at his police department, attended over 2000 hours of forensic training courses across the country, collected more than a few certifications along the way, and set up the department’s first digital forensics lab in a small, cluttered storage closet.

Affiliations and Expertise

Digital Forensics Practitioner, expert witness, and Adjunct Instructor, University of Washington Digital Forensics program

