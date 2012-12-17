Cybercrime Investigation Case Studies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124095052, 9780124095359

Cybercrime Investigation Case Studies

1st Edition

An Excerpt from Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard

Authors: Brett Shavers
eBook ISBN: 9780124095359
Paperback ISBN: 9780124095052
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 17th December 2012
Page Count: 48
Description

Cybercrime Investigation Case Studies is a "first look" excerpt from Brett Shavers' new Syngress book, Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard. Case studies are an effective method of learning the methods and processes that were both successful and unsuccessful in real cases. Using a variety of case types, including civil and criminal cases, with different cybercrimes, a broad base of knowledge can be gained by comparing the cases against each other. The primary goal of reviewing successful cases involving suspects using technology to facilitate crimes is to be able to find and use the same methods in future cases. This "first look" teaches you how to place the suspect behind the keyboard using case studies.

Readership

Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, IT managers, InfoSec consultants, criminologists, sociologists, attorneys, law enforcement officers, Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, and high-tech crime associations.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1. Case Studies
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 A Day in the Life of a Cybercriminal
    • 1.3 The Life and Casework of a Cyber Investigator
    • 1.4 Testifying to Your Work
    • 1.5 Summary
  • Bibliography

Details

No. of pages:
48
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Syngress 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Syngress
eBook ISBN:
9780124095359
Paperback ISBN:
9780124095052

About the Author

Brett Shavers

Brett Shavers is a former law enforcement officer of a municipal police department. He has been an investigator assigned to state and federal task forces. Besides working many specialty positions, Brett was the first digital forensics examiner at his police department, attended over 2000 hours of forensic training courses across the country, collected more than a few certifications along the way, and set up the department’s first digital forensics lab in a small, cluttered storage closet.

Affiliations and Expertise

Digital Forensics Practitioner, expert witness, and Adjunct Instructor, University of Washington Digital Forensics program

Ratings and Reviews

