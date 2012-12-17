Cybercrime Investigation Case Studies
1st Edition
An Excerpt from Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard
Description
Cybercrime Investigation Case Studies is a "first look" excerpt from Brett Shavers' new Syngress book, Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard. Case studies are an effective method of learning the methods and processes that were both successful and unsuccessful in real cases. Using a variety of case types, including civil and criminal cases, with different cybercrimes, a broad base of knowledge can be gained by comparing the cases against each other. The primary goal of reviewing successful cases involving suspects using technology to facilitate crimes is to be able to find and use the same methods in future cases. This "first look" teaches you how to place the suspect behind the keyboard using case studies.
Readership
Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, IT managers, InfoSec consultants, criminologists, sociologists, attorneys, law enforcement officers, Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, and high-tech crime associations.
Table of Contents
- Chapter 1. Case Studies
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 A Day in the Life of a Cybercriminal
- 1.3 The Life and Casework of a Cyber Investigator
- 1.4 Testifying to Your Work
- 1.5 Summary
- Bibliography
Details
- No. of pages:
- 48
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2013
- Published:
- 17th December 2012
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124095359
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124095052
About the Author
Brett Shavers
Brett Shavers is a former law enforcement officer of a municipal police department. He has been an investigator assigned to state and federal task forces. Besides working many specialty positions, Brett was the first digital forensics examiner at his police department, attended over 2000 hours of forensic training courses across the country, collected more than a few certifications along the way, and set up the department’s first digital forensics lab in a small, cluttered storage closet.
Affiliations and Expertise
Digital Forensics Practitioner, expert witness, and Adjunct Instructor, University of Washington Digital Forensics program