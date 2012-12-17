Cybercrime Case Presentation - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124095045, 9780124095335

Cybercrime Case Presentation

1st Edition

An Excerpt from Placing The Suspect Behind The Keyboard

Authors: Brett Shavers
eBook ISBN: 9780124095335
Paperback ISBN: 9780124095045
Imprint: Syngress
Published Date: 17th December 2012
Page Count: 32
Description

Cybercrime Case Presentation is a "first look" excerpt from Brett Shavers' new Syngress book, Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard. Case presentation requires the skills of a good forensic examiner and great public speaker in order to convey enough information to an audience for the audience to place the suspect behind the keyboard. Using a variety of visual aids, demonstrative methods, and analogies, investigators can effectively create an environment where the audience fully understands complex technical information and activity in a chronological fashion, as if they observed the case as it happened.

Readership

Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, IT managers, InfoSec consultants, criminologists, sociologists, attorneys, law enforcement officers, Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, and high-tech crime associations.

Table of Contents

  • Chapter 1. Case Presentation
    • 1.1 Introduction
    • 1.2 It’s Not Whether You Win or Lose
    • 1.3 Investigative Mindset
    • 1.4 Your Audience
    • 1.5 Preparation
    • 1.6 Organizing Case Information
    • 1.7 Value of Visuals
    • 1.8 The Suspect’s Machine
    • 1.9 Analogies
    • 1.10 Avoid Too Much Information
    • 1.11 Your Presentation
    • 1.12 Summary
  • Bibliography

About the Author

Brett Shavers

Brett Shavers is a former law enforcement officer of a municipal police department. He has been an investigator assigned to state and federal task forces. Besides working many specialty positions, Brett was the first digital forensics examiner at his police department, attended over 2000 hours of forensic training courses across the country, collected more than a few certifications along the way, and set up the department’s first digital forensics lab in a small, cluttered storage closet.

Affiliations and Expertise

Digital Forensics Practitioner, expert witness, and Adjunct Instructor, University of Washington Digital Forensics program

Ratings and Reviews

