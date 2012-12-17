Cybercrime Case Presentation
1st Edition
An Excerpt from Placing The Suspect Behind The Keyboard
Cybercrime Case Presentation is a "first look" excerpt from Brett Shavers' new Syngress book, Placing the Suspect Behind the Keyboard. Case presentation requires the skills of a good forensic examiner and great public speaker in order to convey enough information to an audience for the audience to place the suspect behind the keyboard. Using a variety of visual aids, demonstrative methods, and analogies, investigators can effectively create an environment where the audience fully understands complex technical information and activity in a chronological fashion, as if they observed the case as it happened.
Information Security professionals of all levels, digital forensic examiners and investigators, IT managers, InfoSec consultants, criminologists, sociologists, attorneys, law enforcement officers, Also can sell to forensic training vendors, government training courses, and high-tech crime associations.
- Chapter 1. Case Presentation
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 It’s Not Whether You Win or Lose
- 1.3 Investigative Mindset
- 1.4 Your Audience
- 1.5 Preparation
- 1.6 Organizing Case Information
- 1.7 Value of Visuals
- 1.8 The Suspect’s Machine
- 1.9 Analogies
- 1.10 Avoid Too Much Information
- 1.11 Your Presentation
- 1.12 Summary
Brett Shavers
Brett Shavers is a former law enforcement officer of a municipal police department. He has been an investigator assigned to state and federal task forces. Besides working many specialty positions, Brett was the first digital forensics examiner at his police department, attended over 2000 hours of forensic training courses across the country, collected more than a few certifications along the way, and set up the department’s first digital forensics lab in a small, cluttered storage closet.
Digital Forensics Practitioner, expert witness, and Adjunct Instructor, University of Washington Digital Forensics program