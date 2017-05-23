Cybercrime and Business - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128003534, 9780128003886

Cybercrime and Business

1st Edition

Strategies for Global Corporate Security

Authors: Sanford Moskowitz
eBook ISBN: 9780128003886
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128003534
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 23rd May 2017
Page Count: 244
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
80.86
68.73
58.95
50.11
68.95
58.61
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
74.95
63.71
68.95
58.61
58.95
50.11
104.50
88.83
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Cybercrime and Business: Strategies for Global Corporate Security examines the three most prevalent cybercrimes afflicting today’s corporate security professionals: piracy, espionage, and computer hacking. By demonstrating how each of these threats evolved separately and then converged to form an ultra-dangerous composite threat, the book discusses the impact the threats pose and how the very technologies that created the problem can help solve it.

Cybercrime and Business then offers viable strategies for how different types of businesses—from large multinationals to small start-ups—can respond to these threats to both minimize their losses and gain a competitive advantage. The book concludes by identifying future technological threats and how the models presented in the book can be applied to handling them.

Key Features

  • Demonstrates how to effectively handle corporate cyber security issues using case studies from a wide range of companies around the globe
  • Highlights the regulatory, economic, cultural, and demographic trends businesses encounter when facing security issues
  • Profiles corporate security issues in major industrialized, developing, and emerging countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East

Readership

1) Security executives and managers in a wide range of companies and industries worldwide 2) Students taking undergraduate or graduate courses in information security, risk management, business asset protection, security management, strategic management, and international business, 3) Government and law officials who deal with corporate security issues involving piracy, espionage, and computer hacking

Table of Contents

1. Introduction
2. Globalization, Business and Cybercrime
3. The Environment for Cybercrime
4. The Start Up Firm
5. Small and Medium-sized Businesses
6. The large Corporation
7. The Joint Venture and Partnership
8. IP and the Licensee
9. Franchises
10. The Subsidiary
11. Mergers and Acquisitions
12. Outsourcing
13. Conclusion: Strategic Directions for Global Business in a Cyber World

Details

No. of pages:
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780128003886
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128003534

About the Author

Sanford Moskowitz

Sanford Moskowitz is Chair of the Global Business Leadership Department at St. John’s University/College of St. Benedict. He is the author of The Advanced Materials Revolution: Technology and Economic Growth in the Age of Globalization (Wiley, 2009), and The Digital Revolution: An Encyclopedia of the People, Organizations, Places, and Issues Behind the Great Technological Innovations of the Information Age (ABC-CLIO/Greenwood, 2014). He serves as an Expert Witness in corporate digital security cases involving Intellectual property theft and copyright piracy.

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Business Leadership Department, St. John’s University/College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN, USA

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.