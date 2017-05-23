Cybercrime and Business
1st Edition
Strategies for Global Corporate Security
Description
Cybercrime and Business: Strategies for Global Corporate Security examines the three most prevalent cybercrimes afflicting today’s corporate security professionals: piracy, espionage, and computer hacking. By demonstrating how each of these threats evolved separately and then converged to form an ultra-dangerous composite threat, the book discusses the impact the threats pose and how the very technologies that created the problem can help solve it.
Cybercrime and Business then offers viable strategies for how different types of businesses—from large multinationals to small start-ups—can respond to these threats to both minimize their losses and gain a competitive advantage. The book concludes by identifying future technological threats and how the models presented in the book can be applied to handling them.
Key Features
- Demonstrates how to effectively handle corporate cyber security issues using case studies from a wide range of companies around the globe
- Highlights the regulatory, economic, cultural, and demographic trends businesses encounter when facing security issues
- Profiles corporate security issues in major industrialized, developing, and emerging countries throughout North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East
Readership
1) Security executives and managers in a wide range of companies and industries worldwide 2) Students taking undergraduate or graduate courses in information security, risk management, business asset protection, security management, strategic management, and international business, 3) Government and law officials who deal with corporate security issues involving piracy, espionage, and computer hacking
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Globalization, Business and Cybercrime
3. The Environment for Cybercrime
4. The Start Up Firm
5. Small and Medium-sized Businesses
6. The large Corporation
7. The Joint Venture and Partnership
8. IP and the Licensee
9. Franchises
10. The Subsidiary
11. Mergers and Acquisitions
12. Outsourcing
13. Conclusion: Strategic Directions for Global Business in a Cyber World
Details
- No. of pages:
- 244
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2017
- Published:
- 23rd May 2017
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128003886
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128003534
About the Author
Sanford Moskowitz
Sanford Moskowitz is Chair of the Global Business Leadership Department at St. John’s University/College of St. Benedict. He is the author of The Advanced Materials Revolution: Technology and Economic Growth in the Age of Globalization (Wiley, 2009), and The Digital Revolution: An Encyclopedia of the People, Organizations, Places, and Issues Behind the Great Technological Innovations of the Information Age (ABC-CLIO/Greenwood, 2014). He serves as an Expert Witness in corporate digital security cases involving Intellectual property theft and copyright piracy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Global Business Leadership Department, St. John’s University/College of St. Benedict, St. Joseph, MN, USA