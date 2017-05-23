Cybercrime and Business: Strategies for Global Corporate Security examines the three most prevalent cybercrimes afflicting today’s corporate security professionals: piracy, espionage, and computer hacking. By demonstrating how each of these threats evolved separately and then converged to form an ultra-dangerous composite threat, the book discusses the impact the threats pose and how the very technologies that created the problem can help solve it.

Cybercrime and Business then offers viable strategies for how different types of businesses—from large multinationals to small start-ups—can respond to these threats to both minimize their losses and gain a competitive advantage. The book concludes by identifying future technological threats and how the models presented in the book can be applied to handling them.