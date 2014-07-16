Cyber Crime and Cyber Terrorism Investigator's Handbook
1st Edition
Description
Cyber Crime and Cyber Terrorism Investigator’s Handbook is a vital tool in the arsenal of today’s computer programmers, students, and investigators. As computer networks become ubiquitous throughout the world, cyber crime, cyber terrorism, and cyber war have become some of the most concerning topics in today’s security landscape. News stories about Stuxnet and PRISM have brought these activities into the public eye, and serve to show just how effective, controversial, and worrying these tactics can become.
Cyber Crime and Cyber Terrorism Investigator’s Handbook describes and analyzes many of the motivations, tools, and tactics behind cyber attacks and the defenses against them. With this book, you will learn about the technological and logistic framework of cyber crime, as well as the social and legal backgrounds of its prosecution and investigation. Whether you are a law enforcement professional, an IT specialist, a researcher, or a student, you will find valuable insight into the world of cyber crime and cyber warfare.
Edited by experts in computer security, cyber investigations, and counter-terrorism, and with contributions from computer researchers, legal experts, and law enforcement professionals, Cyber Crime and Cyber Terrorism Investigator’s Handbook will serve as your best reference to the modern world of cyber crime.
Key Features
- Written by experts in cyber crime, digital investigations, and counter-terrorism
- Learn the motivations, tools, and tactics used by cyber-attackers, computer security professionals, and investigators
- Keep up to date on current national and international law regarding cyber crime and cyber terrorism
- See just how significant cyber crime has become, and how important cyber law enforcement is in the modern world
Readership
Specialist LEA practitioners, investigators of cyber-crime, students of cyber-crime courses, and researchers of information technology, criminology, security, and cyber-based law
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Cyberspace: The new frontier for policing?
- Abstract
- The Shape of the Challenge
- The Size of the Challenge
- The Response
- Conclusion
Chapter 2: Definitions of Cyber Terrorism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- The Confusion About Cyber Terrorism
- Cyber Terrorism Definition
- Has Cyber Terrorism Ever Occurred?
- Conclusions
Chapter 3: New and emerging threats of cyber crime and terrorism
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Some Historic Milestones
- Cyber Security Lessons not Learned from Previous ICT Innovation Cycles
- Organizational Aspects not Learned From Previous ICT Innovation Cycles
- Emerging Threats
- Conclusions
Chapter 4: Police investigation processes: practical tools and techniques for tackling cyber crimes
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Investigative Decision Making
- Investigative Problem Solving
- Developing Investigative Hypothesis
- Investigative Innovation
- Investigators Contact Management
- Investigating Crime and Terror
- Conclusion
Chapter 5: Cyber-specifications: capturing user requirements for cyber-security investigations
- Abstract
- Introduction
- User Requirements and the Need for a User-Centered Approach?
- Balancing Technological and Human Capabilities
- Conducting User Requirements Elicitation
- Capturing and Communicating User Requirements
- Conclusion
- Acknowledgment
Chapter 6: High-tech investigations of cyber crime
- Abstract
- Introduction
- High-Tech Investigations and Forensics
- Core Concepts of High-Tech Investigations
- Digital Landscapes
- The “Crime Scene”
- Reviewing the Requirements
- Starting the Analysis
- Core Evidence
- Case Study
- Summary
Chapter 7: Seizing, imaging, and analyzing digital evidence: step-by-step guidelines
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Establishing Crime
- Collecting Evidence for a Search Warrant
- Reported by a Third Party
- Identification of a Suspects Internet Protocol Address
- IP Spoofing
- Anonymizing Proxy Relay Services
- Intrusion Detection Systems, Network Traffic and Firewall Logs
- Interviews with Suspects
- Analysis of Suspects Media
- Doxing
- Collecting Evidence
- Seizing Equipment
- Search for Written Passwords
- Forensic Acquisition
- RAM
- Image
- Forensic Analysis
- Anti-forensics
- RAM Analysis
- Data Carving and Magic Values
- Media Storage Forensics
- Partitions
- Master Boot Record
- The VBR and BIOS Parameter Block
- File System
- File Table
- Searching for Evidence
- Keyword and Phrases Search
- Recovering Deleted Information
- Recovering Deleted Files and Folders
- Recovering Deleted Partitions
- Where Evidence Hides
- Registry
- Most Recently Used Lists
- LastWrite Time
- Hiberfil.sys
- Pagefil.sys
- System Volume Information Folders
- Chapter Summary
Chapter 8: Digital forensics education, training and awareness
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Digital Forensics Laboratory Preparation and Training
- Digital Anti Forensics Tools and Approaches
- The Main Difficulties Faced by Law Enforcement Officers Fighting Cyber-Crime
- Educational Provision for the Study of Computer Forensics
- The CFM Methodology
- Conclusions
Chapter 9: Understanding the situational awareness in cybercrimes: case studies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Taxonomical Classification of Cybercrime/Cyberterrorism
- Case Studies
- Political/Publicity/Self-Actualization: The Case of the Syrian Electronic Army
- The Case of Stuxnet
- The Cyber-Attacks on Banks
- The Case of the Anonymous Attacks on Scientology
- Self-Actualization: The Case of “Mafiaboy”
- Strategic Responses to Cyber Attacks
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 10: Terrorist use of the internet
- Abstract
- Terrorist Use of the Internet
- Propaganda—Indoctrination—Recruitment
- The Role of the Video
- Online Forums—Blogs
- Online Social Network Services
- Radicalization Process on the Internet
- Particular Case: Lone Wolf
- Information Sharing
- Future Developments
- Conclusion
Chapter 11: ICT as a protection tool against child exploitation
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Key Issues and Challenges
- Information Awareness and Better Education
- Government Responsibilities and Legal Framework
- Technical Issues and Challenges
- Child-Centered Information Flows
- CBCT Response System
- Conclusions
Chapter 12: Cybercrime classification and characteristics
- Abstract
- Introduction
- What is Cybercrime?
- What Are the Classifications and Types of Cybercrime?
- Cybercrime Categories
- Cyber-Attack Methods and Tools
- Conclusion
Chapter 13: Cyber terrorism: Case studies
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Case Studies—Activities in Cyberspace Attributed to Terrorist Organizations
- Analysis of Capabilities
- Technological Capabilities, Intelligence Guidance, and Operational Capacity
- Conclusion
Chapter 14: Social media and Big Data
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Big Data: The Asymmetric Distribution of Control Over Information and Possible Remedies
- Big Data and Social Surveillance: Public and Private Interplay in Social Control
- The Role of the E.U. Reform on Data Protection in Limiting the Risks of Social Surveillance
- Preserving the E.U. Data Protection Standard in a Globalized World
Chapter 15: Social media and its role for LEAs: Review and applications
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Features of Social Media Users and Use
- LEA Usage Scenarios for Social Media
- Concluding Remarks
Chapter 16: The rise of cyber liability insurance
- Abstract
- A Brief History of Insurance
- Business Interruption Insurance
- What Is Cyber Liability?
- Cyber Risks—A Growing Concern
- The Cyber Threat
- A Changing Regulatory Landscape
- ICO Notification
- What Does Cyber Liability Insurance Cover?
- Who Offers Cyber Liability Insurance and What Should Customers Look Out For?
- Conclusion
Chapter 17: Responding to cyber crime and cyber terrorism—botnets an insidious threat
- Abstract
- Introduction
- A Botnet Roadmap
- Botnets How Do They Work. Network Topologies and Protocols
- Case Study—Eurograbber (2012)
- Case Study—ZeroAccess (2013)
- Countermeasures for Fighting Botnets or Mitigating Botnets Effects
- Conclusion and Future Trends (TOR, Mobile and Social Networks)
Chapter 18: Evolution of TETRA through the integration with a number of communication platforms to support public protection and disaster relief (PPDR)
- Abstract
- Introduction
- Technological and Economic Barriers and Issues
- Progress Beyond the State-of-the-Art
- Proposed PPDR Communication Network Architectural Solutions
- Conclusion
Details
- No. of pages:
- 306
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Syngress 2014
- Published:
- 16th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Syngress
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128008119
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128007433
About the Editor
Babak Akhgar
Babak Akhgar is Professor of Informatics and Director of CENTRIC (Center of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organized Crime Research) at Sheffield Hallam University (UK) and Fellow of the British Computer Society. He has more than 100 refereed publications in international journals and conferences on information systems with specific focus on knowledge management (KM). He is member of editorial boards of several international journals and has acted as Chair and Program Committee Member for numerous international conferences. He has extensive and hands-on experience in the development, management and execution of KM projects and large international security initiatives (e.g., the application of social media in crisis management, intelligence-based combating of terrorism and organized crime, gun crime, cyber-crime and cyber terrorism and cross cultural ideology polarization). In addition to this he is the technical lead of two EU Security projects: “Courage” on Cyber-Crime and Cyber-Terrorism and “Athena” onthe Application of Social Media and Mobile Devices in Crisis Management. He has co-edited several books on Intelligence Management.. His recent books are titled “Strategic Intelligence Management (National Security Imperatives and Information and Communications Technologies)”, “Knowledge Driven Frameworks for Combating Terrorism and Organised Crime” and “Emerging Trends in ICT Security”. Prof Akhgar is member of the academic advisory board of SAS UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Informatics, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK
Andrew Staniforth
Andrew Staniforth, Detective Inspector and Advisory Board Member and Senior Research Fellow, Centre of Excellence in Terrorism, Resilience, Intelligence and Organised Crime Research (CENTRIC).
Affiliations and Expertise
Detective Inspector and Senior Research Fellow, CENTRIC, Sheffield Hallam University, Sheffield, UK
Francesca Bosco
Francesca Bosco, Project Officer on Cybercrime and Cybersecurity at UNICRI.
Affiliations and Expertise
Project Officer on Cybercrime and Cybersecurity at UNICRI.
Reviews
"... a nice job of consolidating the critical elements of cyber crime and cyber terrorism. This book will be of great use to security practitioners and law enforcement professionals." --Computing Reviews
"...provides a good introduction to the topic, with a good mixture of introduction and technical discussions...for those looking for a quick overview to the core areas,...a good reference to start with." --RSAConference.com, January 2015
"...provides a British and Western European perspective on the causes, challenges, and investigations of cyber crimes and cyber terrorism. The overall message is somber…" --Computing Reviews, December 2014