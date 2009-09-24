Cutting-Edge Topics in Pediatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 27-2

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the most cutting-edge topics in pediatric anesthesia that every practitioner must know to stay current in this changing field. Topics covered include new devices for difficult pediatric airway, the use of ultrasound in pediatric regional anesthesia, new concepts in treatment of pediatric traumatic brain injury, acute pain management, neurotoxicity of anesthetics in the developing brain, current thought on intraoperative awareness in children, current concepts on managing sepsis in children, the fontan patient, sedating the child with congenital heart disease, management of children with hemoglobinopathies, and current strategies for blood conservation in pediatric anesthesia.