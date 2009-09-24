Cutting-Edge Topics in Pediatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437709506

Cutting-Edge Topics in Pediatric Anesthesia, An Issue of Anesthesiology Clinics, Volume 27-2

1st Edition

Authors: Arjunan Ganesh Ronald Litman
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437709506
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 24th September 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Anesthesiology Clinics covers the most cutting-edge topics in pediatric anesthesia that every practitioner must know to stay current in this changing field. Topics covered include new devices for difficult pediatric airway, the use of ultrasound in pediatric regional anesthesia, new concepts in treatment of pediatric traumatic brain injury, acute pain management, neurotoxicity of anesthetics in the developing brain, current thought on intraoperative awareness in children, current concepts on managing sepsis in children, the fontan patient, sedating the child with congenital heart disease, management of children with hemoglobinopathies, and current strategies for blood conservation in pediatric anesthesia.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437709506

About the Authors

Arjunan Ganesh Author

Ronald Litman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Anesthesiology, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.