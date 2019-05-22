Cutaneous Oncology and Dermatologic Surgery, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 37-3
1st Edition
This issue of Dermatologic Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Divya Srivastava and Rajiv Nijhawan of UT Southwestern Medical Center, is devoted to Cutaneous Oncology and Dermatologic Surgery. Articles in this important issue include: Squamous cell carcinoma: updates on staging and management; AFX/UPS: updates on classification and management; EMPD: updates on management; Merkel Cell Carcinoma: updates on staging and management; The management of skin cancer in the elderly; Topical and systemic modalities for chemoprevention; Medications that increase risk for skin cancer development; Dermatologic surgery in the pregnant or lactating patient; Optimizing patient safety in dermatologic surgery; Perioperative antibiotic use in dermatologic surgery; Post-operative pain management in dermatologic surgery; Novel skin substitutes and surgical dressings; Optimizing the patient experience and patient satisfaction in dermatologic surgery; Surgical and Non-invasive Modalities for Scar Revision; and Pearls for dermatologic surgery in pediatric patients.
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 22nd May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323682848
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323682374
Rajiv Nijhawan Author
UT Southwestern Medical Center , Dept of Dermatology, Dallas, TX
Divya Srivastava Author
Assistant Professor, Dermatology, UT Southwestern Medical Center; Director, Dermatologic Surgery, Parkland Memorial Hospital, Dallas, TX