Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease, An Issue of Medical Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437712414

Cutaneous Manifestations of Internal Disease, An Issue of Medical Clinics, Volume 93-6

1st Edition

Authors: Neil Sadick
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437712414
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 22nd December 2009
Description

This issue of the Medical Clinics of North America brings the practicing clinician up to date on diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic conditions he may encounter in his daily practice. Guest Edited by preeminent dermatologist, Neil Sadick, this issue covers topics including psoriasis, rosacea, acne, Cutaneous manifestation of systemic diseases, Cutaneous markers of malignancy, diseases of the hair and nails, vasculity, allergic disorders, eczema, urticaria, infectious diseases, skin neoplasms, Cutaneous manifestations of venous disease, and disorders of pigmentation.

Details

About the Authors

Neil Sadick Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor of Dermatology, Weill Medical College of Cornell University, New York, NY; Director, Sadick Derrmatology, New York, NY, USA

