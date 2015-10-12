Cutaneous Lymphoma, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 33-4

The Editor of this publication is Dr Elise Olsen, Director of the Duke University Cutaneous Lymphoma Research and Treatment Center and professor of Dermatology and Oncology. In 2014, cutaneous lymphoma (CL) is considered a chronic, non-life threatening disease since the majority of patients are diagnosed at early stage, though progression to later stages does result in death from the disease. This issue covers T-cell and B-cell lymphomas, with content emphasis on Mycoides fungoides and Sezary syndrome, the two most common clinically encountered subtypes of CL. Pharmaceutical treatment of the disease is a part of each article and the issue uses the following Treatment outline: Mechanisms of action - Pharmacokinetics - Typical dosing - Response to therapy - Adverse effects - and Pearls to help management using the agent under discussion. Beyond Dermatologists, specialists who would find the information useful are Cancer specialists, Hematologists/Oncologists, Physician Assistants, Nurse Practitioners, and Pharmacists.

Some of the topics, written by the word's top experts in this disease, are: Overview of primary cutaneous lymphomas and the applicable staging and classification; Pathologic diagnosis of cutaneous lymphomas; in the section on Mycosis Fungoides and Sezary Syndrome, the clinician and researcher will find such topics as Skin directed medications; Phototherapy; Systemic retinoids; Interferons; HDAC inhibiotrs, Methotrexate and praletexate, along with other chemotherapeutic agents. Also, Bone marrow transplant; Diagnosis and management of CD30+ Lymphoproliferative disorders; and Diagnosis and management of primary cutaneous B cell lymphomas.