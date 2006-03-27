Cutaneous and Cosmetic Laser Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323033121, 9780323076043

Cutaneous and Cosmetic Laser Surgery

1st Edition

Text with DVD

Editor: Mitchel Goldman
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323033121
eBook ISBN: 9780323076043
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th March 2006
Page Count: 402
Description

Edited and authored by some of the most respected figures in cosmetic dermatologic surgery, this brand-new book is your comprehensive guide to the explosive field of cosmetic laser surgery. Inside, you'll find case studies and a liberal use of full-color before and after photographs that show the progress of patients hours, days, weeks, and years after treatment · an in-depth analysis of both currently available laser techniques as well as future laser systems · a DVD-ROM of techniques and procedures · and much more.

Key Features

  • Features case reports containing pre-, immediate, and post-operative information accompanied by full-color photographs that show recovery from as early as one day in some cases, to long-term results in others.

  • Discusses the wide range use of laser applications, including thermage (the hottest topic in the field today) · skin rejuvenation · minimization of acne scarring · removing pigment from the skin, such as that found in tattoos · and removing excess hair.

  • Includes clinical pearls from the experts where appropriate.

  • Presents an entire chapter on Laser Safety.

  • Covers information on complications as well as problems and how to solve them—in each chapter.

  • Uses over 600 full-color illustrations to illuminate every detail.

  • Includes a BONUS DVD-ROM of techniques and procedures that demonstrates the use of laser combinations and explains the art and practice of laser surgery.

    • Table of Contents

    1. Laser-tissue interactions

      2. Laser treatment of cutaneous vascular lesion

      3. Laser treatment of benign pigmented cutaneous lesions

      4. Treatment of tattoos

      5. Laser hair removal

      6. Carbon dioxide laser surgery

      7. Laser resurfacing

      8. Non-invasive laser rejuvenation

      9. Laser treatment of leg veins

      10. Laser treatment of scars

      11. Photodynamic therapy

      12. Laser Safety: Risks and Hazards - Management and Control Measures

      13. Anesthesia for Cutaneous Laser Surgery

      14. Radiofrequency

      15. Use of Lasers on Asian Skin

    Details

    No. of pages:
    402
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Mosby 2006
    Published:
    27th March 2006
    Imprint:
    Mosby
    Hardcover ISBN:
    9780323033121
    eBook ISBN:
    9780323076043

    About the Editor

    Mitchel Goldman

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA

