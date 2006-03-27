Cutaneous and Cosmetic Laser Surgery
Edited and authored by some of the most respected figures in cosmetic dermatologic surgery, this brand-new book is your comprehensive guide to the explosive field of cosmetic laser surgery. Inside, you'll find case studies and a liberal use of full-color before and after photographs that show the progress of patients hours, days, weeks, and years after treatment · an in-depth analysis of both currently available laser techniques as well as future laser systems · a DVD-ROM of techniques and procedures · and much more.
Key Features
Table of Contents
- Laser-tissue interactions
2. Laser treatment of cutaneous vascular lesion
3. Laser treatment of benign pigmented cutaneous lesions
4. Treatment of tattoos
5. Laser hair removal
6. Carbon dioxide laser surgery
7. Laser resurfacing
8. Non-invasive laser rejuvenation
9. Laser treatment of leg veins
10. Laser treatment of scars
11. Photodynamic therapy
12. Laser Safety: Risks and Hazards - Management and Control Measures
13. Anesthesia for Cutaneous Laser Surgery
14. Radiofrequency
15. Use of Lasers on Asian Skin
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 27th March 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323033121
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076043
About the Editor
Mitchel Goldman
Affiliations and Expertise
Volunteer Clinical Professor of Dermatology and Medicine, University of California at San Diego; Medical Director, Cosmetic Laser Dermatology and West Dermatology, California, USA
