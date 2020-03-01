Cut Protective Textiles - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128200391

Cut Protective Textiles

1st Edition

Authors: Daniel Li
Paperback ISBN: 9780128200391
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 1st March 2020
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

  1. Introduction
    2. Testing Standards for Cut Resistance Evaluation
    3. Fiber Materials
    4. Fabric Making
    5. Materials
    6. Mechanism of Cut and Cut Resistance
    7. Data in Patents
    8. Statistical Analysis for Data in Patents
    9. Physical Properties of Materials

Description

Cut Protective Textiles is a comprehensive guide to the background theory, industrial testing methods, regulations, applications, and material characteristics important to those working with cut protective textiles. It will help readers to understand the pitfalls of assessing cut performance, and how to translate that understanding into innovative concepts for their research or product development.

The detailed coverage of the properties of cut resistant textiles including fibers, yarns, and fabrics, provides a valuable resource for a wide range of researchers and practitioners. The comparisons help to clear up confusion caused by the many different testing methods, which has been a problem for professionals. Inclusion of the methodologies for the creation of cut protective articles will help the reader to make full use of this book in a practical setting.

Key Features

  • Explains global testing standards in detail, and compares their various strengths and weaknesses
  • Provides cut resistance performance information for different materials
  • Introduces the characteristics of the appropriate materials with supporting theory
  • Draws on industry best practice to create a detailed guide to making cut resistant products

Readership

Testing technicians, design engineers, technical managers, and others working in industry developing protective textile products. Researchers in materials science

About the Authors

Daniel Li Author

Daniel Li, PhD in Chemistry, is currently global technology leader for Textile Coating at Covestro Polymers (formerly Bayer MaterialScience). Daniel has more than 18 years industrial R&D experience, working for companies including Henkel, GE, DuPont and Covestro. Most of Daniel’s career so far has been with DuPont, where he spent nearly 12 years in the field of advanced fiber. Daniel has spent a significant amount of time researching possible applications of aramid fibers including for rubber reinforcement, personal protection, composites, and wire and cable reinforcement.

Affiliations and Expertise

Global Technology Leader for Textile Coating, Covestro Polymers, China

