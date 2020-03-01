Cut Protective Textiles is a comprehensive guide to the background theory, industrial testing methods, regulations, applications, and material characteristics important to those working with cut protective textiles. It will help readers to understand the pitfalls of assessing cut performance, and how to translate that understanding into innovative concepts for their research or product development.

The detailed coverage of the properties of cut resistant textiles including fibers, yarns, and fabrics, provides a valuable resource for a wide range of researchers and practitioners. The comparisons help to clear up confusion caused by the many different testing methods, which has been a problem for professionals. Inclusion of the methodologies for the creation of cut protective articles will help the reader to make full use of this book in a practical setting.