Curves and Surfaces for CAGD
5th Edition
A Practical Guide
Table of Contents
Preface Chapter 1 P. Béezier: How a Simple System Was Born Chapter 2 Introductory Material Chapter 3 Linear Interpolation Chapter 4 The de Casteljau Algorithm Chapter 5 The Bernstein Form of a Béezier Curve Chapter 6 Béezier Curve Topics Chapter 7 Polynomial Curve Constructions Chapter 8 B-Spline Curves Chapter 9 Constructing Spline Curves Chapter 10 W. Boehm: Differential Geometry I Chapter 11 Geometric Continuity Chapter 12 ConicSections Chapter 13 Rational Béezier and B-Spline Curves Chapter 14 Tensor Product Patches Chapter 15 Constructing Polynomial Patches Chapter 16 Composite Surfaces Chapter 17 Béezier Triangles Chapter 18 Practical Aspects of Béezier Triangles Chapter 19 W. Boehm: Differential Geometry II Chapter 20 GeometricContinuityforSurfaces Chapter 21 Surfaces with Arbitrary Topology Chapter 22 Coons Patches Chapter 23 Shape Chapter 24 Evaluation of Some Methods Appendix A Quick Reference of Curve and Surface Terms Appendix B List of Programs Appendix C Notation References Index
Description
This fifth edition has been fully updated to cover the many advances made in CAGD and curve and surface theory since 1997, when the fourth edition appeared. Material has been restructured into theory and applications chapters. The theory material has been streamlined using the blossoming approach; the applications material includes least squares techniques in addition to the traditional interpolation methods. In all other respects, it is, thankfully, the same. This means you get the informal, friendly style and unique approach that has made Curves and Surfaces for CAGD: A Practical Guide a true classic.
The book's unified treatment of all significant methods of curve and surface design is heavily focused on the movement from theory to application. The author provides complete C implementations of many of the theories he discusses, ranging from the traditional to the leading-edge. You'll gain a deep, practical understanding of their advantages, disadvantages, and interrelationships, and in the process you'll see why this book has emerged as a proven resource for thousands of other professionals and academics.
Key Features
- Provides authoritative and accessible information for those working with or developing computer-aided geometric design applications.
- Covers all significant CAGD curve and surface design techniques-from the traditional to the experimental.
- Includes a new chapter on recursive subdivision and triangular meshes.
- Presents topical programming exercises useful to professionals and students alike.
Readership
CAD designers (engineering designers, architectural engineers, scientific visualization, and computer graphics) and professionals working with or developing computer-aided geometric design (CAGD) applications, including computer scientists, mathematicians, engineers, software developers for CAD/CAM systems, geometric modeling researchers, and graphics programmers.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 22nd October 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080503547
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781558607378
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493303625
About the Authors
Gerald Farin Author
Professor Gerald Farin currently teaches in the computer science and engineering department at Arizona State University. He received his doctoral degree in mathematics from the University of Braunschweig, Germany, in 1979. His extensive CAGD experience includes working as a research mathematician in a computer-aided development for Daimler-Benz, serving on the executive committee of the ASU PRISM project, and speaking at a multitude of symposia and conferences. Farin has authored and edited several books and papers, and he is editor-in-chief of Computer Aided Geometric Design.
Arizona State University, Tempe, AZ