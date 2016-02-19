Curvature and homology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745620, 9780080873237

Curvature and homology, Volume 11

1st Edition

Series Editors: Samuel Goldberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080873237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 314
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
121.00
102.85
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
314
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080873237

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Editors

Samuel Goldberg Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mathematics, University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.