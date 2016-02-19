Curvature and homology, Volume 11
1st Edition
Series Editors: Samuel Goldberg
eBook ISBN: 9780080873237
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 314
Details
- No. of pages:
- 314
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080873237
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Samuel Goldberg Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mathematics, University of Illinois, Urbana, Illinois
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.