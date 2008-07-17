Current Veterinary Therapy - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9781416035916, 9781416069331

Current Veterinary Therapy

5th Edition

Food Animal Practice

Authors: David Anderson Michael Rings
eBook ISBN: 9781416069331
eBook ISBN: 9781455757473
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416035916
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 17th July 2008
Page Count: 736
Table of Contents

SECTION 1: DIGESTIVE SYSTEM

1. Pharyngeal lacerations and retropharyngeal abscesses in cattle

2. Vesicular diseases of ruminants

3. Actinomycosis and actinobacillosis

4. Esophageal obstruction (choke)

5. Bloat or ruminal tympany

6. Function and dysfunction of the ruminant forestomach

7. Simple indigestion and secondary indigestion

8. Ruminal acidosis and rumenitis

9. Rumenotomy and rumenostomy

10. Abomasal ulcers

11. Abomasal emptying defect in sheep

12. Pathophysiology of displacement of the abomasum in cattle

13. Surgical considerations for management of displacement of the abomasum in cattle

14. Prognostic indicators and comparison of corrective fixation techniques for displacement of the abomasum in dairy cattle

15. Laparoscopic abomasopexy for correction of left displaced abomasum

16. Hepatotoxicities of ruminants

17. Hemorrhagic bowel syndrome

18. Clostridium novyi (myconecrosis, black disease, and bacillary hemoglobinuria) and Clostridium septicum (braxy) infections

19. Clostridial Enterotoxemia (Clostridium perfringens)

20. Johne’s disease (paratuberculosis)

21. Neonatal calf diarrhea

22. Helminth parasites of the ruminant gastrointestinal tract

23. Gastrointestinal protozoal infections in ruminants

24. Bovine viral diarrhea virus

25. Salmonellosis

26. Winter dysentery

27. Duodenal obstruction

28. Trichobezoars

29. Intussusception

30. Intestinal volvulus

31. Intestinal atresia

32. Rectal prolapse

SECTION 2: METABOLIC SYSTEM

33. Milk fever (parturient paresis) in cows, ewes, and doe goats

34. Phosphorus deficiency

35. Ruminant hypomagnesemic tetanies

36. Ketosis

37. Pregnancy toxemia of ewes

38. Fatty liver in dairy cattle

39. Clinical use of ultrasound for subcutaneous fat thickness measurements in dairy cattle

40. Metabolic profile testing in dairy cattle

SECTION 3: RESPIRATORY SYSTEM

41. Mannheimia haemolytica– and Pasteurella multocida–induced bovine pneumonia

42. Bovine respiratory disease virology

43. Mycoplasmas in bovine respiratory disease

44. Sheep and goat respiratory disease

45. Diseases of the upper respiratory system in cattle, sheep, and goats

46. Surgery of the upper respiratory tract

47. Surgery of the thorax

SECTION 4: CARDIOVASCULAR SYSTEM

48. Examination of the bovine patient with heart disease

49. Congenital heart disease in cattle

50. Acquired heart diseases in cattle

SECTION 5: MUSCULOSKELETAL SYSTEM

51. Noninfectious disorders of the foot

52. Infectious disorders of the foot skin

53. Surgery of the bovine digit

54. Small ruminant infectious disease of the foot

55. Fracture management in cattle

56. Septic arthritis in cattle

57. Osteochondrosis in cattle

58. Ligament injuries of the stifle

59. Coxofemoral luxation

60. Hygroma of the carpus and tarsus

SECTION 6: NEUROLOGICAL SYSTEM

61. Clinical examination

62. Ancillary tests

63. Muscular tone and gait abnormalities

64. Cranial nerve abnormalities

65. Mentation abnormality, depression, and cortical blindness

66. Central nervous system infection and infestation

SECTION 7: URINARY SYSTEM

67. Urolithiasis

68. Urinary tract infection in food animals

69. Neonatal urinary disorders

70. Ulcerative posthitis

71. Bovine enzootic hematuria

72. Surgery of the urinary tract

SECTION 8: GENITAL SURGERY – MALE

73. Diagnosis and management of juvenile anomalies of the penis and prepuce

74. Diagnosis and management of penile deviations

75. Diagnosis and management of injuries to the penis and prepuce of bulls

76. Diagnosis and management of inguinal hernia in bulls

77. Diagnosis and management of conditions of the scrotum and testes

78. Preparation of teaser bulls, rams, and bucks

SECTION 9: GENITAL SURGERY – FEMALE

79. Bovine cesarean sections: risk factors and outcomes

80. Surgery of the vagina and nongravid uterus

81. Umbilical surgery in calves

82. Diagnosis and management of teat injury

83. Laparoscopy in large animal surgery

SECTION 10: OPHTHALMOLOGY

84. Ophthalmic examination techniques for production animals

85. Selected eye diseases of cattle

86. Selected eye diseases of sheep and goats

87. Ophthalmology of South American camelids: llamas, alpacas, guanacos, and vicunas

88. Selected eye diseases of swine

89. Food animal ocular neoplasia

90. Neurogenic vision loss

91. Ophthalmic therapeutics

92. Enucleation in the bovine

SECTION 11: PHARMACOLOGY AND THERAPEUTICS

93. Ethical responsibilities of bovine veterinarians in selecting and using therapeutic drugs

94. Ethical responsibilities of small ruminant veterinarians in selecting and using therapeutics

95. Practical pharmacokinetics for the food animal practitioner

96. The Food Animal Residue Avoidance Databank (FARAD) and related drug regulations

97. Anthelmintic therapy in an era of resistance

98. Antimicrobial resistance in human pathogens and the use of antimicrobials in food animals: challenges in food animal veterinary practice

99. Evidence-based veterinary medicine – therapeutic considerations

100. Therapeutic options in organic livestock medicine

101. Decision making in mastitis therapy

102. Respiratory disease treatment considerations in feedyards

103. Antibiotic treatment of diarrhea in preweaned calves

104. Fluid therapy, transfusion, and shock therapy

105. Pain management in cattle and small ruminants

SECTION 12: CHEMICAL RESTRAINT, GENERAL ANESTHESIA, AND PAIN MANAGEMENT

106. Chemical restraint in ruminants

107. General anesthesia in ruminants

108. Managing severe pain in ruminants

SECTION 13: COW-CALF/SMALL RUMINANT PRODUCTION MEDICINE

109. Marketing beef cow-calf production medicine in private practice

110. Economic analysis techniques for the cow-calf practitioner

111. Cow-calf operation beef quality assurance (BQA)

112. Biosecurity for cow-calf enterprises

113. Management of neonatal diarrhea in cow-calf herds

114. Calf preweaning immunity and impact on vaccine schedules

115. Beef heifer development

116. Investigation and abortion and fetal loss in the beef herd

117. Addressing high dystocia incidence in cow-calf herds

118. Carcass ultrasound uses in beef cattle production settings

SECTION 14: FEEDLOT PRODUCTION MEDICINE

119. Preconditioned calves in the feedyard

120. Low stress livestock handling

121. Biosecurity for feedlot enterprises

122. Use of statistical process control in feedlot practice

123. Growth promotants

124. Feedlot vaccination protocols

125. An economic risk assessment model for management of pregnant feeder heifers

126. Investigation of lameness outbreaks in feedlot cattle

127. Investigating a respiratory disease outbreak

128. Feedlot therapeutic protocols

129. Managing hospital pen systems

130. No loose parts necropsy procedure for the feedyard

Description

Written by leading food animal researchers, practitioners, and educators, this comprehensive guide provides quick access to the latest medical and surgical interventions for cattle, sheep, and goats. The concise, quick-reference format and logical body systems organization make it ideal for use in both the clinical setting and the field. You’ll easily locate key information on preventing, treating, and managing disease in food animals, as well as expert insights on improving outcomes for individual animals and herd populations.

Key Features

  • Authoritative, cutting-edge coverage offers clinically relevant strategies for diagnosing and managing a wide range of diseases and disorders in food animals, with a focus on cattle, sheep, and goats.
  • Logically organized content is easy-to-follow and provides a practical approach to determining appropriate medical and surgical interventions.
  • Concise, easy-to-read format helps you find essential information quickly and easily.
  • Expert editors, consultants, and writers ensure the accuracy, relevance, and timeliness of each topic to keep you on the cutting edge of food animal therapy.

Details

No. of pages:
736
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
About the Authors

David Anderson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor and Head, Large Animal Clinical Sciences; College of Veterinary Medicine; Veterinary Teaching Hospital; University of Tennessee; Knoxville, Tennessee

Michael Rings Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

