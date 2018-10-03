Current Utilization of Biologicals, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323641432, 9780323641449

Current Utilization of Biologicals, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Keller
eBook ISBN: 9780323641449
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323641432
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 3rd October 2018
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Greg Keller, MD, is devoted to Current Utilization of Biologicals. Articles in this issue include: Biologicals: Where are we today?Where are we headed?; Skin Biology: Healing Inflammation and Repair; Hair Biology: Growth and Pigmentation; Platelet Rich Plasma: Growth factors and Office Instrumentation; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction: Biology and Office Instrumentation; Skin Rejuvenation Cosmecueticals: Current Products; Platelet Rich Plasma for Skin Rejuvenation and Tissue Fill; Microneedling with RF and Lasers: Biologicals for Skin Rejuvenation and Repair; Microneedling and PRP for Moh’s and Acne Scars; Platelet Rich Plasma for Hair Loss: Review of Methods and Results; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Wound Healing and Fat Transplantation: My Results in China; Lasers, Microneedling and PRP for Skin Rejuvenation and Repair; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Hair Loss; and Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Skin Rejuvenation.

English
© Elsevier 2018
Elsevier
9780323641449
9780323641432

Gregory Keller Author

Clinical Professor and Fellowship Co-Director, UCLA Facial Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, Los Angeles, California

