Current Utilization of Biologicals, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 26-4

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics, guest edited by Greg Keller, MD, is devoted to Current Utilization of Biologicals. Articles in this issue include: Biologicals: Where are we today?Where are we headed?; Skin Biology: Healing Inflammation and Repair; Hair Biology: Growth and Pigmentation; Platelet Rich Plasma: Growth factors and Office Instrumentation; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction: Biology and Office Instrumentation; Skin Rejuvenation Cosmecueticals: Current Products; Platelet Rich Plasma for Skin Rejuvenation and Tissue Fill; Microneedling with RF and Lasers: Biologicals for Skin Rejuvenation and Repair; Microneedling and PRP for Moh’s and Acne Scars; Platelet Rich Plasma for Hair Loss: Review of Methods and Results; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Wound Healing and Fat Transplantation: My Results in China; Lasers, Microneedling and PRP for Skin Rejuvenation and Repair; Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Hair Loss; and Mesothelial Stem Cells and Stromal Vascular Fraction for Skin Rejuvenation.