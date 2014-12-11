Current Update on Orthobiologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323341837, 9780323342018

Current Update on Orthobiologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery

1st Edition

Authors: Barry Rosenblum
eBook ISBN: 9780323342018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341837
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Carbon-based scaffolds, bioengineered alternative tissues, and bone graft substitutes are some of the articles included in this issue. The authors discuss their uses in the patient with diabetes as well as those with elective and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323342018
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341837

About the Authors

Barry Rosenblum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.