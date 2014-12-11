Current Update on Orthobiologics in Foot and Ankle Surgery, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery
1st Edition
Authors: Barry Rosenblum
eBook ISBN: 9780323342018
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323341837
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2014
Description
Carbon-based scaffolds, bioengineered alternative tissues, and bone graft substitutes are some of the articles included in this issue. The authors discuss their uses in the patient with diabetes as well as those with elective and reconstructive foot and ankle surgery.
Details
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
11th December 2014
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323342018
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323341837
About the Authors
Barry Rosenblum Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard
