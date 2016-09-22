Current Update on Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 33-4
1st Edition
Authors: Sean Grambart
eBook ISBN: 9780323463348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463331
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description
Foot and ankle arthroscopy involves the surgical evaluation and treatment of the foot and ankle for a variety of conditions. This issue will cover everything from Arthroscopic Anatomy, Arthroscopic Instrumentation, Imaging Aspects of Joint Pathology and Arthroscopic Techniques, Intra-articular Soft Tissue Pathology, to Subtalar Joint Arthroscopy, and many more exciting articles.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2016
- Published:
- 22nd September 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323463348
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323463331
About the Authors
Sean Grambart Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Carle Foundation Hospital
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.