Current Update on Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323463331, 9780323463348

Current Update on Foot and Ankle Arthroscopy, An Issue of Clinics in Podiatric Medicine and Surgery, Volume 33-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sean Grambart
eBook ISBN: 9780323463348
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323463331
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 22nd September 2016
Description

Foot and ankle arthroscopy involves the surgical evaluation and treatment of the foot and ankle for a variety of conditions. This issue will cover everything from Arthroscopic Anatomy, Arthroscopic Instrumentation, Imaging Aspects of Joint Pathology and Arthroscopic Techniques, Intra-articular Soft Tissue Pathology, to Subtalar Joint Arthroscopy, and many more exciting articles.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2016
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323463348
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323463331

About the Authors

Sean Grambart Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Carle Foundation Hospital

