Current Trends in Neuropathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-2
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics will cover Current Trends in Neuropathology. Curated by Dr. David M. Meredith, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Jason L. Hornick. The volume will include articles on: Diversity in IDH-wildtype adult gliomas, pediatric gliomas, glioneuronal tumors, embryonal tumors, Molecular advances in tumors of the meninges, pituitary tumors, molecular diagnostics of CNS hematologic malignancies, Infectious diseases of the CNS, Iatrogenic neuropathology of systemic therapies, the future of neuropathology, the potential of digital image analysis and deep learning for CNS tumor diagnosis, and comparative evaluation of molecular and cytogenetic assays.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 31st May 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323756068
About the Editors
David M. Meredith
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
Elsevier.com visitor survey
We are always looking for ways to improve customer experience on Elsevier.com.
We would like to ask you for a moment of your time to fill in a short questionnaire, at the end of your visit.
If you decide to participate, a new browser tab will open so you can complete the survey after you have completed your visit to this website.
Thanks in advance for your time.