Current Trends in Neuropathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323756068

Current Trends in Neuropathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 13-2

1st Edition

Editors: David M. Meredith
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323756068
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st May 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics will cover Current Trends in Neuropathology. Curated by Dr. David M. Meredith, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Jason L. Hornick. The volume will include articles on: Diversity in IDH-wildtype adult gliomas, pediatric gliomas, glioneuronal tumors, embryonal tumors, Molecular advances in tumors of the meninges, pituitary tumors, molecular diagnostics of CNS hematologic malignancies, Infectious diseases of the CNS, Iatrogenic neuropathology of systemic therapies, the future of neuropathology, the potential of digital image analysis and deep learning for CNS tumor diagnosis, and comparative evaluation of molecular and cytogenetic assays.

Details

About the Editors

David M. Meredith

