Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Recent Advances in Metallic Membranes
Current Trends and Future Developments in (Bio-) Membranes: Recent Advances in Metallic Membranes presents recent developments in metallic membranes used in membrane reactors to save energy. It also offers a comprehensive review of the present state-of-the-art on the fabrication and design of metallic membranes and membrane reactors, considering various applications. This book focuses on the structure, preparation, characterization and applications of metallic membranes and membrane reactors, as well as transport mechanisms and simulation aspects. As recent research has focused on the development of metallic membranes and their applications, this book is an ideal reference on different production procedures and their use.
- Reviews metallic membranes research and applications
- Outlines the mechanisms of metallic membrane based processes
- Includes structure, preparation, characterization and properties of metallic membranes
- Highlights various applications of metallic membranes in energy production
R&D managers in industry interested in the development of metallic membrane and inorganic membrane reactors as well as academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the wider area of the membrane processes to energy conversion
Part 1: Preparation and characterization of metallic membranes
1. Supported and self-supported Pd membranes
2. Ni-, V-, Nb-based membranes
3. Other metal membranes: pore-plated membranes, Cermet like membranes, etc.
4. Mass Transport in Hydrogen Permeation in Pd-based Membranes
5. Tortuosity Evaluation of FCC and BCC structure for pure-crystalline metal lattice characterization
6. Role of strain and legant effect in H2 production on bimetallic Pd/M (M late transition FCC metals) alloys
7. A general overview of hydrogen embrittlement
8. An overview of the effect of poisoning on metallic membranes
9. Degradation of metallic membranes
10. H2S resistance Pd-based membranes
11. Amorphous metal membranes
Part 2: Metallic membrane reactors - applications and simulations
12. Membrane reactor – types
13. Micro metallic membranes (include hollow fiber metallic membranes and other types)
14. Membrane reactors for hydrogen production
15. Energy analysis of innovative systems with metallic membranes
16. Industrial perspectives of membrane reactors
17. General aspects of simulation of metallic membrane reactors
18. Economic evaluation of metallic membrane reactors
19. An overview of the last recent European Projects on metallic membranes
460
- 460
English
- English
© Elsevier 2020
- © Elsevier 2020
1st December 2019
- 1st December 2019
Elsevier
- Elsevier
9780128183328
- 9780128183328
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Fausto Gallucci
Fausto Gallucci is Full Professor of Inorganic Membranes and Membrane Reactors at the Chemical Engineering and Chemistry department of Eindhoven University of Technology/ Netherlands. In the last 10 years responsible of around 30 projects on membranes, membrane reactors and integrated reactors. His research is related to development of membranes and novel multiphase reactors, in particular membrane reactors and dynamically operated reactors. His research focuses on the interaction of heterogeneous catalysis, transport phenomena, and fluid mechanics in these novel multifunctional reactors. Particularly interesting application areas are methanol production in zeolite and carbon membranes, methane activation with oxygen selective membranes, the Fischer-Tropsch reaction in carbon based membrane reactors, and hydrogen production by reforming/dehydrogenation reactions with hydrogen selective membranes. Supervised 8 post-docs, 22 PhD students and more than 50 MSc students. From 2012-2017 recipient of a STW-VIDI grant for development of a membrane assisted chemical looping reactor system. More than 180 papers (h-factor = 35). Responsible teacher of process design courses, co-teacher of separation technology courses, Energy course and Safety in the chemical Industry.
Chemical Engineering and Chemistry, Eindhoven University of Technology