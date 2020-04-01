Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Membrane Systems for Electrochemical Hydrogen Conversion
Description
Membrane Systems for Electrochemical Hydrogen Production offers an overview of advanced technologies in the field of both catalysts and membrane technologies for hydrogen productions and energy saving. Catalysts play an irreplaceable role in chemical engineering for carrying out reaction at industrial level. Membrane processes are today well-recognized technologies in many fields, such as water and wastewater treatment, gas separation and purification, etc. This book relates these two fields and their role in electrochemical hydrogen production by presenting 5 specific chapters where the catalysts are compared to the membrane technology. The purpose of this book is to provide an overview on recently developed catalysts which work in combination with membrane operations for energy savings. This combination provides an example of strategies for engineering development and process intensification of interest for both industrial and developing countries.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the interconnections between membrane technology and catalysts related to the electrochemical hydrogen production
- Provides a comprehensive review of advanced research on the catalysts used in electrochemical processes and the use of related membrane processes
- Addresses the key issues to introduce considerable process intensification in the hydrogen production
Readership
R&D managers in industry, academic researchers and postgraduate students, chemists, electrochemists, chemical engineers, energy producers, utilities, distribution, engineering companies, process engineering, chemical plants
Table of Contents
- Catalysis for hydrogen and energy: Is the combination for the world future development?
2. Membrane reactors for hydrogen and energy production
3. Hydrogen production by catalytic processes
4. Membranes for hydrogen separation
5. Low Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen: challenge in anode and cathods materials
6. Low Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen using membranes
7. High temperature electrochemical production of hydrogen
8. High Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen using membranes
9. Photoelectrochemical hydrogen production
10 Membrane technology for photoelectrochemical hydrogen production
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128171103