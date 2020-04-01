Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128171103

Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes

1st Edition

Membrane Systems for Electrochemical Hydrogen Conversion

Paperback ISBN: 9780128171103
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2020
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
165.00
210.00
185.00
293.59
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Membrane Systems for Electrochemical Hydrogen Production offers an overview of advanced technologies in the field of both catalysts and membrane technologies for hydrogen productions and energy saving. Catalysts play an irreplaceable role in chemical engineering for carrying out reaction at industrial level. Membrane processes are today well-recognized technologies in many fields, such as water and wastewater treatment, gas separation and purification, etc. This book relates these two fields and their role in electrochemical hydrogen production by presenting 5 specific chapters where the catalysts are compared to the membrane technology. The purpose of this book is to provide an overview on recently developed catalysts which work in combination with membrane operations for energy savings. This combination provides an example of strategies for engineering development and process intensification of interest for both industrial and developing countries.

Key Features

  • Provides an overview of the interconnections between membrane technology and catalysts related to the electrochemical hydrogen production
  • Provides a comprehensive review of advanced research on the catalysts used in electrochemical processes and the use of related membrane processes
  • Addresses the key issues to introduce considerable process intensification in the hydrogen production

Readership

R&D managers in industry, academic researchers and postgraduate students, chemists, electrochemists, chemical engineers, energy producers, utilities, distribution, engineering companies, process engineering, chemical plants

Table of Contents

  1. Catalysis for hydrogen and energy: Is the combination for the world future development?
    2. Membrane reactors for hydrogen and energy production
    3. Hydrogen production by catalytic processes
    4. Membranes for hydrogen separation
    5. Low Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen: challenge in anode and cathods materials
    6. Low Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen using membranes
    7. High temperature electrochemical production of hydrogen
    8. High Temperature Electrochemical Production of Hydrogen using membranes
    9. Photoelectrochemical hydrogen production
    10 Membrane technology for photoelectrochemical hydrogen production

Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2020
Published:
1st April 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780128171103

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.