Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes

Alfredo Cassano is permanent researcher at the Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR) since 2000. He received his degree in Biology at the University of Naples in 1995. His main activity and scientific interests are related to researches in the field of the membrane technology.

Since 1995, this activity has been carried out in the field of pressure-driven membrane processes and membrane contactors applied to wastewater treatments and agro-food productions. It has mainly concerned the study of integrated membrane operations for the recovery of water and high added value compounds and removal of undesirable compounds from wastewaters and agro-food productions, clarification and concentration of fruit juices, milk and wine, water purification.

He attended to many national and international conferences on membranes with both oral and poster presentations. He also presented, as invited speaker, lectures at courses on membrane operations. He is involved as scientific responsible or main investigator in different national and international projects.

Alfredo Cassano is co-author of more than 70 scientific papers published in international journals, two patents and four books on membrane science and technology.