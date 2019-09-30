Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Reverse and Forward Osmosis: Principles, Applications, Advances
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes: Reverse and Forward Osmosis: Principles, Applications, Advances covers the important aspects of RO, FO and their combination in integrated systems, along with their specific and well-established applications. The book offers an overview of recent developments in the field of forward and reverse osmosis and their applications in water desalination, wastewater treatment, power generation and food processing. General principles, membrane module developments, membrane fouling, modeling, simulation and optimization of both technologies are also covered. The book's ultimate goal is to support the scientific community, professionals and enterprises that aspire to develop new applications.
Key Features
- Provides an overview of the advances made in combining reverse osmosis membrane technology and the corresponding forward osmosis
- Provides a comprehensive review of advanced research on membrane processes for water desalination, wastewater treatments, etc.
- Addresses key issues in process intensification and extraction of energy from renewable sources
- Identifies further research needs for the practical implementation of these two membrane technologies
Readership
Graduate and postgraduate researchers in academia and industry in the area of membranes and membrane technology
Table of Contents
PART I (Forward osmosis)
1. Forward osmosis: Principles, applications, and recent developments
2. Forward osmosis membrane and impact of spacer
3. Draw solutes for Forward osmosis: Model, polymer hydrogels and nanoparticles
4. Membrane fouling & hybrid forward osmosis process
5. Modelling of FO Processes including Computational fluid dynamics model
6. Design of forward osmosis system
7. Forward osmosis for desalination and mining waste water
8. Applications of forward osmosis process in food processing and future implications
PART II (Reverse osmosis)
9. Fundamentals and Basics of Reverse Osmosis
10. Membranes and Spacers for Reverse Osmosis
11. Reverse Osmosis pre-treatment techniques, fouling and control strategies
12. Reverse Osmosis modelling, simulation and optimization
13. Reverse Osmosis System Design
14. Reverse osmosis in integrated membrane systems
15. Reverse osmosis for industrial water treatment
16. Reverse osmosis applications in food processing Conclusion: Cost analysis of FO and RO in a case study
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Alfredo Cassano
Alfredo Cassano is permanent researcher at the Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM) of the Italian National Research Council (CNR) since 2000. He received his degree in Biology at the University of Naples in 1995. His main activity and scientific interests are related to researches in the field of the membrane technology.
Since 1995, this activity has been carried out in the field of pressure-driven membrane processes and membrane contactors applied to wastewater treatments and agro-food productions. It has mainly concerned the study of integrated membrane operations for the recovery of water and high added value compounds and removal of undesirable compounds from wastewaters and agro-food productions, clarification and concentration of fruit juices, milk and wine, water purification.
He attended to many national and international conferences on membranes with both oral and poster presentations. He also presented, as invited speaker, lectures at courses on membrane operations. He is involved as scientific responsible or main investigator in different national and international projects.
Alfredo Cassano is co-author of more than 70 scientific papers published in international journals, two patents and four books on membrane science and technology.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, Italy
Navin Rastogi
Performed pioneering R&D work on various research aspects such as high pressure processing, forward osmosis, infusion of bioactive compounds, downstream processing of enzymes and proteins, modeling of synthesis of PHA, graphene nano-composite, designer oils, biofilms from chitosan, ultrasound and ozone for the preservation of fruit juices. All these efforts resulted in the culmination of more than 150 original research publication in reputed international journals and more than 100 presentations in various conferences. The quality of work evidenced from the higher total citations (6118 Nos) and h-index (43). Developed technology for five products namely, virgin coconut oil, spray dried coconut milk, honey based fruit spread, coconut beverage from tender coconut and coconut spread and transferred to several industries; as well as obtained 17 patents to his credit. Guided 10 Ph.D. students in the area of Food Science, Engineering, Technology, and Biotechnology; as well as in Biological and Engineering Sciences. Served on the panels of highly reputed journals as an Editor/Member of Editorial Board published by Elsevier, Wiley, Cosmos Scholars, Jakraya, Hindawi and Omics. Besides, two books entitled “Advances in membrane technologies for water treatment: Materials, processes and applications” (Woodhead Publishing Ltd., UK.) and “Application of high pressure in food processing” (Springer, USA) were co-edited/written. Research accomplishments were also recently recognized by the scientific bodies and award prestigious awards like the CSIR-Young Scientist Award; AFST-Young Scientist Award; AFST-Laljee Godhoo Nidhi Smarak Award; Fellow of AFST and NAAS; Seligman APV Fellowship by the SCI, London; DAAD Fellowship; DBT Overseas Fellowship; Merit promotion; CFTRI Technology Award. Several awards were also received him for the scientific presentations.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Principal Scientist, Department of Food Engineering, Central Food Technological Research Institute and Professor, Academy of Scientific & Innovative Research (AcSIR), CSIR, New Delhi.