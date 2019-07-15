Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Microporous Membranes and Membrane Reactors
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes: Microporous Membrane and Membrane Reactors focuses on the structure, preparation, characterization and applications of microporous membranes and membrane reactors, including transport mechanisms through a range of microporous membranes. It is a key reference text for R&D managers who are interested in the development of gas separation and water/waste treatment technologies, but is also well-suited for academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the broader area of strategic material production, separation and purification. Users will find comprehensive coverage of current methods, their characterization and properties, and various applications in gas separation and water treatment.
Key Features
- Reviews gas separation and water treatment processes and relates them to various applications
- Outlines the use of microporous membranes in gas separations and water treatment
- Introduces the various types of microporous membranes (graphene, polymeric, etc.) and their mechanism of action
- Provides simulation models of the various processes
Readership
R&D managers in industry interested in the development of microporous membranes and membrane reactors as well as academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the wider area of the membrane processes to energy conversion
Table of Contents
1. Introduction: Microporous membrane and membrane reactors in industrial applications
2. Microporous carbon membranes; structure, preparation, characterization and applications
3. Transport mechanism and modeling of microporous carbon membranes
4. Microporous carbon membrane reactors
5. Microporous silica membrane; structure, preparation, characterization and applications
6. Transport mechanism and modeling of microporous silica membranes
7. Microporous silica membrane reactors
8. Microporous zeolite membrane; structure, preparation, characterization and applications
9. Transport mechanism and modeling of microporous zeolite membranes
10. Microporous zeolite membrane reactors
11. Microporous polymeric membrane; structure, preparation, characterization and applications
12. Transport mechanism and modeling of microporous polymeric membranes
13. Microporous polymeric membrane reactors
14. Microporous graphene membrane; structure, preparation, characterization and applications
15. Transport mechanism and modeling of microporous graphene membranes
16. Microporous graphene membrane reactors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 402
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 15th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128163504
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Kamran Ghasemzadeh
Dr. Kamran Ghasemzadeh is an associate professor of chemical engineering at the Urmia University of Technology (Urmia, Iran). At this moment, he is director of UUT research center. He received his doctorate from the Sahand University of Technology (Tabriz, Iran) and worked as a researcher in the Nanomaterial Research Center (NMRC) for several years. Dr. Ghasemzadeh has collaborated with ITM-CNR conducting research on hydrogen production using inorganic (lead or silica-based) materials. He has made many important contributions to the materials and devices for sustainable, clean energy such as inorganic membrane reactors, pure hydrogen production, natural gas conversion, gas separation by membranes, inorganic membrane synthesis and modeling of membrane reactor performance and separation processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Chemical Engineering Department, Urmia university of Technology, Urmia, Iran