Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Membrane Applications in Artificial Organs and Tissue Engineering
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes: Membrane Applications in Artificial Organs and Tissue Engineering reports on membrane applications in the field of biomedical engineering, ranging from artificial organs, to tissue engineering. The book offers a comprehensive review of all the current scientific developments and various applications of membranes in this area. It is a key reference text for R&D managers in industry who are interested in the development of artificial and bioartificial organs, as well as academic researchers and postgraduate students working in the wider area of artificial organs and tissue engineering.
Key Features
- Describes numerous bioartificial organ configurations and their relationships to membranes
- Includes new innovations and solutions in the development of artificial organs with membrane components
- Describes various membrane fabrication techniques for tissue engineering
Readership
Academics, postgraduates and researchers in biochemical engineering, Biotechnology and R&D companies and institutions in the same area. The book is of interest to biotechnology companies and a key reference for R&D managers in the biotechnology industry interested in bioseparations, biopurification, bioproduction and drug delivery in artificial organ development
Table of Contents
1. Membrane bioreactors for bio-artificial kidney
2. Membrane bioreactors for bio-artificial Liver
3. Membrane bioreactors for bio-artificial Lung
4. Membrane bioreactors for bio-artificial pancreas
5. Membrane device for blood separation and purification
6. Hematic damage in membrane systems for artificial and bioartificial organs
7. Membrane scaffolds for 3D cell Culture
8. Membrane applications in "Organs on Chip" for drug toxicity testing
9. Membrane fabrication techniques in tissue engineering
10. New cell culture system using an oxygen-permeable membrane
11. Cell separation system by membrane
12. Artificial oxygen carriers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st September 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128142257
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Dr. Angelo Basile is a chemical engineer and senior researcher at the ITM-CNR, where he is responsible for research related to both ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. Dr. Basile serves as an associate editor and editor-in-chief of two international scientific journals and has participated in various national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science. Since 2014, Dr. Basile has been a full professor of chemical engineering processes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Membrane Technology, Italian National Research Council, ITM-CNR, University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Maria Annesini
Maria Cristina Annesini is full professor of Chemical Engineering Fundamentals at the Faculty of Engineering of Rome University “La Sapienza” where now she teaches Transport Phenomena and Chemical reactors for undergraduate and graduate students respectively. Her research activity is supported by over 150 scientific works; in the biotechnological and biomedical fields, she studied phase equilibrium thermodynamics of complex mixtures involved in biotechnological processes, drug controlled release and enzymatic processes in liposomes, bioreaction engineering (in particular, two-pahse sequenting batch reators for xenobiotics removal), artificial organ engineering. In the last field, she studied the physico-chemical phenomena involved in artificial liver devices, based on albumin-bound toxin removal by adsorption or albumin dialysis, and proposed mathematical models to “engineer” the artificial device or to model the artificial device-patient system. She also active in studying transport phenomena in membrane reactors, for hydrogen separation in reforming processes
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Rome “La Sapienza”
Vincenzo Piemonte
Vincenzo Piemonte is an associate professor at the University “Campus Bio-medico” of Rome (academic courses: Artificial Organs Engineering, Biorefinery Fundamentals, Chemical Engineering Principles, Bioreactors) and an Adjunct Professor at the Department of Chemical Engineering of the University “La Sapienza” of Rome (academic course: Artificial Organs Engineering). His research activity is primarily focused on the study of Transport phenomena in the artificial and bioartificial organs; new biotreatment technology platform for the elimination of toxic pollutants from water and soil; Life Cycle Assessment (LCA) of petroleum-based plastics and bio-based plastics; extraction of valuable substances (polyphenols, tannins) from natural matrices; hydrogen production by membrane reactors for water gas shift reaction; concentrated Solar Power Plant integrated with membrane steam reforming reactor for the production of hydrogen and hydro-methane. He has about 120 publications on chemical thermodynamics, kinetics, biomedical devices modeling, Bioreactors, LCA studies.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Campus Biomedico, Italy
Catherine Charcosset
Catherine Charcosset got her PhD from Compiègne University (France) and then spent 2 years as a postdoctoral fellow at MIT (Boston, USA). She was appointed research scientist at CNRS (Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France) first as a junior and then as a senior scientist. Her field of research concerns membrane and membrane processes, especially in biotechnology and pharmaceutics as well as for drinking water treatment. Catherine Charcosset has been (or is) responsible for several national and international projects on membrane and membrane processes. She has supervised 15 PhD students and 20 Master students and has published over 100 papers and chapters in international journals and books, and 3 patents. She is the author of one book “Membrane Processes in Biotechnology and Pharmaceutics” published by Elsevier in 2012. She is co-editor with Angelo Basile of another book “Integrated Membrane Systems and Processes” published by Wiley in 2016.
Affiliations and Expertise
Centre National de la Recherche Scientifique, France