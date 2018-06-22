Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes
1st Edition
Photocatalytic Membranes and Photocatalytic Membrane Reactors
Description
Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes: Photocatalytic Membranes and Photocatalytic Membrane Reactors offers a comprehensive review on the state-of-the-art in the area of PMs and PMRs. The book gives an overview of the basis of photocatalysis and membrane separation and the basic aspects of photocatalytic membranes and photocatalytic membrane reactors, along with their applications, modeling, and the economic aspects of PMs and PMRs. The book addresses the main issues associated with PMRs design and tries to predict how long it will be before laboratory scale models can be scaled to the PMR industry.
Key Features
- Reviews new hybrid separation techniques based on photocatalysis and membranes
- Offers a detailed description of the various photocatalytic membrane reactors and their function
- Includes new membrane based separation techniques for the removal of emerging contaminants from water, such as pharmaceutical and personal care products
- Discusses numerous reactor configurations and various membrane materials for photocatalytic membranes
- Includes the modeling and economic aspects of various processes
Readership
Graduates, postgraduate students and researchers in the area of catalysis, membranes and membrane reactors in chemistry, chemical engineering, materials sciences and related disciplines. R&D managers in industry interested in the development of membranes; membrane installation and photocatalytic materials manufacturers; Water and wastewater treatment plants
Table of Contents
1. Heterogeneous Photocatalysis: A Promising Advanced Oxidation Process
2. Membrane and Membrane Processes: The Fundamentals
3. Materials and Design of Photocatalytic Membranes
4. PMRs Utilizing Pressure-Driven Membrane Techniques
5. PMRs Utilizing Non--pressure-Driven Membrane Techniques
6. Performance of Reactors with PMs
7. PMRs in Photodegradation of Organic Contaminants in Water and Wastewater Treatment
8. PMRs in Photocatalytic Synthesis of Organic Compounds
9. How Far Are We from Large-Scale PMR Applications?
10. Modeling Photocatalytic Membrane Reactors
11. Economical Aspects in Photocatalytic Membrane Reactors
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 22nd June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128135501
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128135495
About the Editor
Angelo Basile
Angelo Basile, a Chemical Engineer, is a senior Researcher at the ITM-CNR where he is responsible for research related to both the ultra-pure hydrogen production and CO2 capture using Pd-based Membrane Reactors. He also holds a full professor of Chemical Engineering Processes. He has 140 scientific papers in peer to peer journals and 230 papers in international congresses; editor/author of more than 40 scientific books and 100 chapters on international books on membrane science and technology; 6 Italian patents, 2 European patents and 5 worldwide patents. He is referee of 116 international scientific journals and member of the Editorial Board for 22 of them. Professor Basile is also associate editor of the international journal Hydrogen Energy and of the Asia-Pacific journal Chemical Engineering, and is Editor-in-chief of the international journal Membrane Science & Technology and Editor-in-chief of Membrane Processes (Applications), a section of the international journal Membranes. Professor Basile also prepared 25 special issues on membrane science and technology for many international journals (IJHE, Chem Eng. J., Cat. Today, etc.). He participated to and was/is responsible for many national and international projects on membrane reactors and membrane science, and previously served as Director of the ITM-CNR.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Researcher, Institute on Membrane Technology (ITM), Italian National Research Council (CNR), University of Calabria, Rende, Italy
Sylwia Mozia
Sylwia Mozia is a Full Professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology and Environment Engineering, West Pomeranian University of Technology, Szczecin (Poland). In 2010 she received her habilitation in technical sciences (specialization: inorganic chemical technology) based on the research on “Photocatalytic membrane reactors in removal of contaminants from water”. Her research interests focus mainly on water/wastewater treatment with application of membrane processes, especially pressure driven membrane techniques and membrane distillation; hybrid membrane processes, microfiltration/ultrafiltration and photocatalytic membrane reactors. She is also working on advanced oxidation techniques, mainly heterogeneous photocatalysis. She is an author or co-author of 79 research papers (including 61 in ISI journals), 5 book chapters, over 100 conference abstracts, 7 Polish patents and 13 patent applications. Her h-index is 20, with 63 document results (21 Feb. 2016, www.scopus.com). She is the editor of Pol. J. Chem. Technol. and the associate editor of Int. J. Membrane Science & Technol. In 2007 she completed a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship at Oita University in Japan. She was a primary investigator in 5 research projects and a participant in ca. 15 research projects. She is the vice-president of Polish Membrane Society. In 2011-2013 she was a member of the Interdisciplinary group for activity promoting science appointed by Minister of Science and Higher Education in Poland and from 01.2014 she has been the chairman of the group.
Affiliations and Expertise
Full Professor, Institute of Chemical Technology and Environment Engineering, West Pomeranian University of Technology, Szczecin, Poland
Raffaele Molinari
Raffaele Molinari, Chemical Engineer, is a full professor of Fundaments of Chemical Technologies, at the Department of Environmental and Chemical Engineering of University of Calabria. He was the Coordinator of the Doctorate Course “Chemical Engineering and Materials”, at University of Calabria from December 2007 to February 2016. Member of the Interuniversity Consortium "Chemistry for the Environment" (INCA), from 1994 to 2014 and member for University of Calabria in the Directive Council. Visiting Research Associate - Department of Chemical Engineering, North Carolina State University (USA), 1/7/87 - 30/6/88. Professor at Schools and Formation Courses, nationals and internationals Referee of international Journals Responsible of Plays of Chemistry (SCI) in Calabria Region (1995-2010). Italian responsible or co-responsible of some bilateral projects with Egypt and Morocco. Italian Responsible of the European Course COMETT - Advanced Course on Membrane Technology, Module 4: "Facilitated and Diffusional Transport & Membrane Bioreactors", year 1993 and year 1994 Responsible of various research projects such as Brite-EuRam III (1997-2000); PRIN (2004-2006), FIRB (2005-2008). Research interests in: Membrane processes. Catalytic and photocatalytic membrane reactors. Complexation reactions coupled with membranes (supported liquid membranes; ultrafiltration assisted by polymers). Saving, recovery and recycle of matter and Energy by membrane processes. Scientific activity documented by more than 140 papers published on books and Journals prevalently internationals, N.1 Italian patent, more than 190 publications on congress proceedings prevalently internationals, more than 95 oral communications at Seminars, Schools and Congresses prevalently internationals. h-index : 29, Total Citations: 3142, 102 cited documents (24 Feb 2016, www.scopus.com).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemical Engineer and Professor of Fundaments of Chemical Technologies, Department of Environmental and Chemical Engineering, University of Calabria, Italy