Current Trends and Future Developments on (Bio-) Membranes

Sylwia Mozia is a Full Professor at the Institute of Chemical Technology and Environment Engineering, West Pomeranian University of Technology, Szczecin (Poland). In 2010 she received her habilitation in technical sciences (specialization: inorganic chemical technology) based on the research on “Photocatalytic membrane reactors in removal of contaminants from water”. Her research interests focus mainly on water/wastewater treatment with application of membrane processes, especially pressure driven membrane techniques and membrane distillation; hybrid membrane processes, microfiltration/ultrafiltration and photocatalytic membrane reactors. She is also working on advanced oxidation techniques, mainly heterogeneous photocatalysis. She is an author or co-author of 79 research papers (including 61 in ISI journals), 5 book chapters, over 100 conference abstracts, 7 Polish patents and 13 patent applications. Her h-index is 20, with 63 document results (21 Feb. 2016, www.scopus.com). She is the editor of Pol. J. Chem. Technol. and the associate editor of Int. J. Membrane Science & Technol. In 2007 she completed a 2-year postdoctoral fellowship at Oita University in Japan. She was a primary investigator in 5 research projects and a participant in ca. 15 research projects. She is the vice-president of Polish Membrane Society. In 2011-2013 she was a member of the Interdisciplinary group for activity promoting science appointed by Minister of Science and Higher Education in Poland and from 01.2014 she has been the chairman of the group.